Andy Lucinski has been a constant in the Newfane wrestling lineup for the past six seasons, starting as a seventh grader who had to put on weight for duals in order to make the minimum weight to wrestle at 96 pounds as a middle schooler.
Among many other accomplishments, in Lucinski’s six years in the varsity lineup, he captured five Niagara-Orleans League titles — there was no N-O tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19 — never once lost a N-O dual match and helped the Panthers extend their league championship and unbeaten streak to seven with 25 of those 35 wins coming during Lucinski’s tenure.
For capping a standout career with an unblemished season and another Section VI title, Lucinski has been named the GNN Sports 2020-21 Wrestler of the Year.
“It all started with the Lockport youth club, then Cobra (Wrestling Academy), and then right to the Newfane room. I wrestled about 60 matches per year across 11 states from the time I started right up to when I got brought up in seventh grade,” Lucinski said of his beginnings with wrestling. “In my six years of wrestling for Newfane, my motivation was to be … the very best that I could be.”
Lucinski’s resume also includes four VI class tournament individual titles, four VI Division II titles with five total place finishes and three New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament place finishes with two appearances in the small school finals.
Lucinski’s teams qualified for all four of the Section VI Dual Meet Championships from 2017 to 2020 — there were none in 2021 — while the 2019-20 squad wrestled to a third-place finish in the very strong small school field. His teams landed in either the top 25 small schools or as an honorable mention in the final New York State Sportswriters Association rankings from 2015 to 2020 — again, no rankings in 2021.
Lucinski ranks second in Panthers history with 217 wins behind only 240 from program legend Ryan Needle (Class of 2003) while his three state tournament placements rank second to Needle’s four (3-time state champion, 4-time placer). Newfane wrestling is home to 17 different Section VI champions accounting for 27 individual titles and 28 100-match winners. Finally, Lucinski was recognized with a spot on the first team Western New York All-Decade for 2011-2020 by WNY Athletics for the 96-/99-pound weight class.
“Andy is a team player who never took practice lightly … even as wrestling can be an individual sport, he always made sure to make a point to help his team get better through practice and his dedication to his team,” said Newfane head coach Matt Lingle. “Over the years he developed as a leader and with it grew to appreciate his team … he cares about the team that he is leaving behind.”
Lucinski will continue his wrestling career on the roster of the University at Buffalo Bulls under head coach John Stutzman beginning in the fall.
"My goal is to be an All-American and a Division I national champion," Lucinski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.