Next step for Rams: a VI title

GASPORT — The two-time reigning Niagara-Orleans League champions have a new goal in mind: a sectional championship.
It has been 17 years since Royalton-Hartland won a sectional championship in boys soccer, but after conquering the league two seasons in a row, that is the next step in the evolution of the program.
The conquest got off to a strong start for the Rams with a 9-0 win over Salamanca/Cattaraugus Little Valley in the Class B2 playoffs on Tuesday. Now the No. 3 seed must take the next step when it plays No. 6 Alden on Thursday for a chance to advance to the sectional semifinals.
“If we’re climbing the ladder here, that would be (the next step),” Roy-Hart head coach Greg Martillotta said. “Two years in a row winning the league, which we’re really proud of, and (sectionals) is the next step we’re reaching for.”
Roy-Hart knows it has the talent to contend for a sectional championship after falling to Allegany-Limestone — which 16-0 and the No. 1 seed in Class B2 this year — in a 2-1 overtime loss in the semifinals last season.
A 9-1 record led to a second consecutive N-O championship, which drew a favorable pre-quarterfinal matchup. That was something the Rams were hoping for in preparation for an opponent such as Alden, which is 13-3-1 on the season and advanced by defeating Newfane 6-0 on Tuesday.
“We worked hard to get into this seed and I’m proud of the guys in that regard,” Martillotta said. “We positioned ourselves for a nice first game to get everybody’s feet wet for the postseason. Thursday’s going to be a battle.”
But in order to prepare for unbeaten opponents like the Gators and Buffalo’s LBJ Bennett-Alternative, Martillotta added some beef to the non-league schedule. The Rams faced teams like Lockport, Starpoint, Sweet Home and Pembroke in their non-league slate this season.
“I wanted to load up our schedule with sectional-caliber teams, especially with Allegany-Limestone in our bracket,” Martillotta said. “There’s some really quality teams in our bracket and I didn’t want that to be a surprise. I just wanted to give guys a taste and multiple chances so come sectionals we’re better suited.”
Talented junior midfielder Peter Martillotta leads Roy-Hart’s scoring attack, as his 17 goals and eight assists netted him the Niagara-Orleans League player of the year. But Greg Martillotta knows more than one player will need to provide some punch in order to secure a sectional title.
Luckily, the Rams have a few players that fit the description. Elijah Giroux (8 goals, 8 assists) and Trent Choate (8 goals, 6 assists) are capable of making and finishing runs . Meanwhile, Remington Albee and Brandin Masters have both added four goals this season.
“We’re going to need everyone if we’re going to make a run because of the quality of teams we’re playing, everyone will be called upon,” Martillotta said. “It’s going to be a balanced approach and we’re going to need everyone.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
