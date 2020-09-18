NFL pushes girls swimming to March 2021

Though most high school sports in Western New York got good news this week, one has fallen into the deep end.
The Niagara Frontier League announced Thursday that it'd be holding off on girls swimming and diving this fall due to concerns over coronavirus. Instead, the girls will compete during "fall sports season II" starting March 1. Girls swimming becomes the fifth fall sport NFL schools will play in spring, joining football, boys and girls volleyball, and cheerleading.
The shift came one day after Section VI announced 67 member schools voted in favor of upholding the fall sports season on Wednesday. This leaves the NFL with girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, golf, cross country and girls tennis as its remaining fall sports. Practices get underway Monday.
The "fall sports season II" was officially announced on Sept. 9 by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association due to football, volleyball and cheerleading being designated as high-risk sports.
In the league's press release, it cited concerns over safely using locker rooms and facilities, the cancellation of Section VI's class and sectional meets, no attendance for spectators at meets and the lack of conflict with other sports in the "fall sports season II" as the main reasons behind the decision.
Section VI executive committee president Brett Banker knows this move buys time with the boys swimming season coming in the winter, but he still has concerns as to whether or not that sport will be able to start along with other winter competition on Nov. 30.
Banker shared additional insight as to why the NFL will hold off on girls swimming until 2021.
"The pool situation is a very difficult one and there's a lot of upset people and athletes that don't like the move to March for girls swimming," said Banker, who also serves as the director of health, physical education and athletics for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District, which includes NFL affiliates Kenmore East and West.
"But people have to understand we're trying to keep everything outdoors for now. In terms of social distancing, most of our pool decks in our league are quite small. We would've eliminated spectators for girls swim this fall to pull it off. ... That would not have gone over well. We would've eliminated spectators because to social distance our athletes, ones that aren't necessarily swimming an event, they'd have to be up in the bleachers. So ... the entire Niagara Frontier League decided to move that to March 1 (2021), which I think is a good decision."
Banker also noted that at least four ECIC schools have commended the NFL for the decision and could potentially join as associate members of the league for its March swim season.
Although there's much disappointment from athletes and families at this time, Banker added that the spring season could see the return of regional and state competition, as long as a corner is turned in terms of dealing with the coronavirus.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.