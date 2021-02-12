Niagara County girls aiming to break out

There is an overwhelming feeling in the Lady Warriors' camp this season.
This is their year.
"I spoke about this at practice. Telling the seniors this is your time," said head coach Greg Grosskopf. "It didn't look like we were gonna have a season, but now you're gifted a season. It's time to show what we have, show how much growth we've had in three years.
"It's crazy to think about where we were two years ago. We were so young and now we have some veteran seniors who look good and will lead us."
As the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation prepares to drop puck on its 11th season, the Niagara County Lady Warriors, AKA NiCo, come marching in with a combination of confidence and experience that will make them a tough team to face.
After a winless inaugural season, Nico notched three victories last year, including that historic first W over Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca on Dec. 10, 2019.
Now in their third year, the merged team comprised of the Niagara-Wheatfield, Starpoint, North Tonawanda and Lewiston-Porter districts finds itself one of the more veteran squads in the Girls Fed.
Leading the way are senior co-captains Natalie O'Brien (Starpoint) and Amanda Jackson (Niagara-Wheatfield). Both forwards are founding members of the team. O'Brien's 16 points ranked 14th in the league last year while Jackson tallied seven goals, second on the team to O'Brien's 12.
"It definitely feels amazing. It's good to be back on the ice with everyone," Jackson said.
Assistant captains Skylar Berube and Kayla Persinger (junior, Lew-Port), who had a team best seven assists last season, also return.
Berube, a Starpoint sophomore, will anchor the defense.
Senior Paige Spatarico (NT) and freshman Madison Mallone (Starpoint) will also be counted on to provide offense.
The goaltending duties will be split between senior Isabella Renzi (Lew-Port) and junior Annie Riek (Niagara-Wheatfield).
While Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew and Monsignor Martin return deep, skilled teams, a handful of the others will be on the young side, which puts NiCo in the enviable position of being ready to rise in the standings.
With every team playing a condensed seven-game season, Niagara County has the benefit of that all-important team chemistry already in place.
"It's huge," Jackson said. "We're stressing it as captains. We're telling all the younger ones this is our year. We all believe that we can do it. Obviously we have to put the effort in. We're all willing to."
Grosskopf also feels the team will be able to play more relaxed because it got the monkey of that first win off its back last year. Now it's about showing the players have grown as a team and proving they can be legit contenders.
The COVID-shortened season also means there will be no Federation playoffs this year. Whichever team finishes in first place at the end of the regular season will be recognized in the record books as the Fed playoff champ and will earn a first-round bye in the Section VI playoffs.
The sectional title game will be held March 25 at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport. There will be no state tourney.
"Don't take this for granted," Grosskopf told his girls on day one. "A lot of people worked hard to get us this season. Make the most out of it. Have fun, work hard and just see where everything goes."
