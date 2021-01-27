Niagara County OKs high-risk high school sports

High school sports will be back in relatively full swing in less than a week.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton announced Wednesday that moderate- and high-risk sports — hockey, wrestling, basketball and competitive cheer this winter — in Niagara County would be allowed to start Feb. 1 "in accordance with New York State guidelines" on playing under COVID-19.
Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that moderate- and high-risk sports would be allowed to open Feb. 1 but granted the final say to county health directors.
“Since the governor’s announcement on Friday, I have been in contact with my colleagues in the other Western New York counties, school superintendents, athletic directors, parents, state health department officials, Section VI officials and so many more to make sure everyone had a clear understanding of the guidelines and what to expect should we move forward with these sports,” Stapleton said in a statement. “Based on those discussions, I am confident everyone understands the risks involved and the steps that need to be taken to mitigate that risk. And with that, I am giving approval for these sports to move forward.”
The county's announcement asks that all those involved in high school sports follow the New York State Department of Health's guidelines and any applicable executive orders handed down by Gov. Cuomo. Per those state guidelines, indoor facilities can be used up to 50% occupancy and each player is allowed to bring a maximum of two spectators.
Positive tests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but the most likely outcome for an official, coach or athlete testing positive is a 10-day suspension of team activities.
"Participating in higher-risk sports presents significant risks," the county's announcement read. "The level of risk presented by a return to sports is driven by the sport and setting, local disease activity, and individual circumstances including underlying health conditions that may place the athlete or household contacts at increased risk of severe disease should they contract COVID-19. Individual schools and businesses, student and adult athletes, and parents/guardians must carefully consider a variety of factors before making an individual decision to participate."
Local health authorities will continue to monitor the pandemic, high school sports now included. Key factors include:
• Whether there is a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area
• Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity, and
• Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.
The county asks that those participating in high school sports this spring "be mindful of their activity outside of sports to minimize risk and reduce community spread."
