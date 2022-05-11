The adults in the room couldn’t immediately recall the last time Niagara Falls won a Niagara Frontier League baseball championship. But the players sure knew.
The program’s first league championships since 2015 is in sight, but not close enough to touch yet. Following Wednesday’s 9-4 come-from-behind win over Niagara Wheatfield, the Wolverines hold a two-game lead in the standings with four games to play in the regular season.
Niagara Falls now leads the Falcons by two games and has a three-game edge on Grand Island, which owns two wins over the Wolverines this season.
Winning the NFL would be a nice accomplishment for Niagara Falls, but the top goal is a sectional title. Winning the league puts the Wolverines in a better position to tack on points and boost seed potential.
Despite being 12-2 overall and 10-2 in league play, Niagara Falls is currently fourth in the Class AA point standings, behind Lancaster (4-1), Orchard Park (8-2) and Williamsville North (9-6).
“We’re the only Class AA team in the NFL, so for us to get a higher seed in sectionals is a fight,” Niagara Falls head coach Rob Augustino said. “We’re facing Class A schools and Class B schools, so we don’t get the points. Every win gets us higher in sectionals. The only way to do that is be at the top of our league.”
Success hasn’t come easy or often pretty, but Niagara Falls has found ways to scratch runs and stymie opponents. The Wolverines came into Wednesday seventh in the NFL in runs scored — with two games of double-digit runs — but their 21 runs allowed is tops in the league by 20 runs.
Niagara Falls has allowed one run or less in six games, led by a small but talented pitching staff.
The team’s two losses have come by a combined five runs. Seven pitchers have tossed at least one inning, but three have logged more than 10 innings.
As a staff, they have allied 41 hits and have accumulated a 1.26 ERA.
Morgan Zientara and Jude Lowry have been the workhorses, with Zientara surrendering two earned runs on nine hits in 28 2/3 innings. The senior also has a .488 ERA, with two of his three wins coming by shutout.
Despite starting five games without a loss, Lowry only has one win. Yet he has a 1.88 ERA and has less walks (5) than earned runs (6). Connor Burkestone has also been solid on the mound, earning the win over Niagara Wheatfield in relief, while allowing two earned runs in 9 2/3 innings coming into Wednesday.
“We’re scrapping runs across late in games. … We’re always in games and somebody’s always coming up big,” Zientara said. “... We’ve got a lot of leaders on this team and you can never count us out.”
Aside from Wednesday’s five-run win, a 20-0 win over Kenmore West and a 17-1 win over CSAT, 11 of Niagara Falls’ 14 games have been decided by four runs or fewer. Six of those games have been decided by no more than two runs.
Lowry notched a two-run double to score a walk-off win over North Tonawanda on Friday, then scored five runs in the fifth inning against Niagara Wheatfield before Trevor Kennedy sealed the win with a two-run home run in the sixth.
“It’s fun to blow out a team, it makes it easier for yourself, but those close games make players who they are,” Niagara Falls senior Riley Cardinali said. “Morgan is always coming up clutch, Trevor (Kennedy) is always coming up clutch. Those are the guys you want in the (batter’s) box.”
Augustino said the Wolverines will eventually have to put more runs on the board in the postseason, but the pitching staff will typically always give them a chance to win close games.
“You can’t win without good pitching and I think in our league we have the best pitching staff as a whole,” Augustino said. “I’m not saying we have the best pitcher, but we have the best pitching staff. We’re always in games. If we put up six to eight runs per game, it would be a lot easier. A few more runs would have changed the dynamic of every game we’ve played in.”
Nick Sabato
