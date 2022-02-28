A total of 11 Greater Niagara Region wrestlers placed at the NYPHSAA individual championships this weekend in Albany.
Niagara Falls’ Jaden Crumpler was the best of the bench, taking second in the Division I (large schools) 118-pound bracket. The junior was the No. 6 seed and advanced the semifinals with a pair of wins Friday. He started his Saturday with a 2-0 sudden-death overtime victory over second-seeded Christian Lievano (Ward Melville) but fell to No. 1 Matt Marlow (Northport) by 3-1 decision in the championship. Crumpler made it four straight years — not including the COVID-canceled 2020-21 season — with a Wolverine in a state championship match and helped Niagara Falls finish top-10 in team scoring at the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The other two locals to make semifinals, Newfane’s Aidan Gillings and Simon Lingle, lost their first matches Saturday and ended up placing fourth.
Gillings, a freshman, was Division II’s No. 3 seed at 132 and fell in the semis by 11-8 decision to No. 2 Caden Bellis (Tioga), who had handed Gillings his lone loss of the season up to that point, a 4-3 decision in the state dual tournament. Gillings bounced back to beat No. 5 Tristan Petretti (Shoreham-Wading River) 9-4 after a tiebreak period. He then fell to top-seeded Nick Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima) by 10-2 major decision in the third-place match.
Lingle, No. 2 at 189, dropped a tight 6-5 semifinal decision to third-seeded Ethan Randall (Central Valley Academy) before beating No. 14 Troy Austin (Whitehall), 2-0. The senior then fell 3-0 to No. 6 Justin Soriano (Clarke) in their battle for third.
Also finishing fourth were Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon (D-1 285) and Medina’s Gavin Ciarfella (D-2 126), both of whom were knocked out of title contention with losses Friday.
Fearon, a senior and the No. 5 seed, won three straight wrestleback matches by decision Saturday — 5-1 over No. 18 Joel Venables (Carmel), 3-2 over No. 8 Jacob Maiorano (Hewlett Woodmere) and 6-4 over No. 3 Stephan Monchery (Middletown) — before meeting a familiar foe for third place, top-seeded Konrad Krzyszton (Frontier). Fearon handed Krzyszton his first loss this season in the Section VI Class A championships, but Krzyszton returned the favor in the following state qualifier and scored the decisive victory Saturday, 7-3.
Ciarfella, the eighth seed and a sophomore, opened Saturday with a 9-1 major decision over No. 12 Evan Shriberg (Locust Valley) before earning a pair of close decisions — 3-2 over No. 9 Dylan Devine (Schalmont) and 2-1 over No. 3 Tyler Roe (Tioga) — to earn a spot in the third-place match. He fell there to fourth-seeded Trey Kimball (Camden) by 3-0 decision.
Starpoint’s LaPlante brothers, Griffin and Gage, both finished fifth, as did Grand Island’s Brian Bielec and Medina’s Dominick Callara. Newfane’s Charles Larose took sixth while Niagara Falls’ Amarfio Reyonlds placed seventh.
Griffin LaPlante, the top-seed at D-1 132, started Saturday with a 14-0 major decision over No. 12 Taylor Beaury (Saratoga Springs) before battling to a 6-4 sudden victory over No. 5 Darren Walker (Brentwood). He was then pinned by second-seeded Alex Booth (Indian Rivers) in 2 minutes, 48 seconds. The eighth-grader won the fifth-place match by forfeit over No. 20 Jake Frustace (Arlington).
Gage, No. 5 at D-1 145, won a 6-0 decision over No. 17 Sean Degl (Iona Prep) but fell 11-6 to No. 8 Justin Klein (Miller Place), sending the sophomore right to the fifth-place match. There, he earned a 7-5 sudden victory over second-seeded Angelo Centrone (Mahopac).
Bielec, a senior who took his first loss of the season Friday, was the No. 5 seed at D-1 172. He started Saturday with two wins — a 10-2 major decision over No. 9 Travis Shaver (Plainedge) and a 5-3 decision over No. 20 Eric Wetherbee (Sachem North) — before falling to No. 6 Jake Scherbyn (Spencerport), 7-0. Bielec then earned another major decision in the fifth-place match, 9-1 over No. 3 Macklin Murtha (Sayville).
Callara, a junior, was No. 5 at D-2 102 and earned a 15-0 tech fall over No. 16 Ciaran Egan (Pleastanville) in 3 minutes, 25 seconds to start Saturday’s wrestlebacks. He then split a pair of 7-2 decisions, losing to No. 9 Jacob McVige (Honeoye Falls-Lima) but beating No. 6 Anthony Valls (Chenango Valley) for fifth.
Larose, ninth at D-2 285, worked extra time during his first two Saturday matches, earning a 5-3 sudden victory over No. 14 John Zabielski-Ramos (North Shore) and a 4-0 decision after a tiebreak period against No. 5 Noah Wazinski (North Rose-Wolcott). The senior then fell by pin in 1 minute, 54 seconds to No. 19 Evan Day (Salem Cambridge) and dropped a tight 2-1 decision to No. 6 Mason Peterson (Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan) in the fifth-place match.
Reynolds, a junior and the No. 8 seed at D-1 126, pinned No. 19 Luke Nieto (Plainedge) in 1 minute, 43 seconds before dropping a 3-2 decision to No. 5 Justin Fortugno (Briarcliff-Byram Hills-Valhalla-Westlake). He then topped No. 6 Ayden Robles (Shenendehowa), 1-0, in the seventh-place match for the final placing position.
Niagara Falls junior Mike Syposs (No. 3 D-1 160) and senior Jesiere Carter (No. 14 D-1 160) were both eliminated with losses in their first matches Saturday, as were Newfane senior Adam Huntington (No. 19 D-2 145) and Niagara Wheatfield’s Collin Coughenour (junior, No. 9 D-1 138) and Te’Shaun Mathews (sophomore, No. 14 D-1 138).
