Niagara Falls, Newfane defend top seeds at Section VI dual wrestling championships

Can Niagara Falls defend its crown? Can Newfane and Starpoint finally climb to the top of the podium? Is Niagara Wheatfield completely healthy?
All those questions will be answered in the Section VI Dual Championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lancaster High School as four Niagara County schools look to punch a ticket to the state dual meet on Jan. 29 in Syracuse.
Niagara Falls enters the tournament as the reigning champion — the Wolverines won in 2020 and duals were not held last year due to COVID-19 — and have the top seed in Division I, but there has been little crossover among teams in the field.
The Wolverines beat No. 2 Starpoint 32-27 at the Spartan duals a month ago, but they have not faced any of the other teams in the tournament in dual competition.
Niagara Falls won eight of the 13 matches in the first meeting, earning a pair of pins and bonus points in two other matches. The Spartans were able to narrow the gap with four pins and needed only one match to flip the score.
Six Niagara Falls wrestlers already have double-digit wins on the season — Jaden Crumpler, Amarfio Reynolds, Max Hill, Eian Peterson, Jessiere Carter and Michael Syposs — and they accounted for all but two of the team’s wins in the first dual against Starpoint.
The Spartans, meanwhile, have 11 wrestlers with at least 10 wins, including 18-0 Gage LaPlante, while James Leuer, Jr. is 20-2 at 118 pounds. Griffin LaPlante is 20-5 in three different weight classes (126-138) and should give them another stalwart depending on where head coach Steve Hart wants to place him during any given match.
For Starpoint to come away with a win, it will need big performances from other double-digit winners such as Thomas Browne (189), Matthew Caldwell (285), Zach Caldwell (132) and Christopher Uptegrove (138).
Third-seeded Niagara Wheatfield was missing a few key wrestlers for the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament in December, including standout Collin Coughenour, who is 5-0 since returning to the lineup on Dec. 22 and has wrestled three different weight classes this season.
Te’Shaun Mathews has been superb thus far, going 17-1 between 138 and 145 pounds. Tremell Mathews (17-4) has also been strong at 138, as have heavyweights Trevon Mathews (14-4, 285) and Casey Robinson (15-5, 215).
The 3-0 Falcons must get some big performances from the likes of Joseph Cicco (145), Garrett Chase (126) and eighth-grader Chase Richards (118).
Newfane looks to break through in Division II
Newfane enters as the top seed in the Division II tournament and has been one of the best overall teams in Section VI this season.
The Panthers are looking for their first dual championship since the tournament’s inception in 2017 but will have to go through perennial powerhouse Falconer, along with No. 3 Iroquois.
Portville, originally the No. 3 seed, was forced to pull out of the competition Thursday, as reported by local freelance wrestling writer Matt O'Rourke. Newfane will have a bye in the first round and face the winner of Falconer and Iroquois for the title.
Nine Newfane wrestlers have surpassed 10 wins on the season, while five have at least 15 thus far. Aidan Gillings has started his freshman campaign 18-0 at 132 pounds, while Simon Lingle has bounced between 189 and 215 to start 15-1. Charles Larose has been strong at 285, posting a 16-3 mark, while freshman Ayden Buttery is 16-4 at 126. Seventh-grader Brayden Kellison-Neglia has also been critical with a 13-3 record at 102.
The Panthers have a pair of wins over Division I No. 2 Starpoint this season, but more importantly, have beaten No. 4 Iroquois 58-12 twice thanks to a total of 15 pins.
Getting through Falconer — winner of the last three Division II dual championships — will be the true challenge for Newfane. The Golden Falcons proved they still have depth, placing seven at the Knuutila tournament.
Falconer’s strength lies in the middleweights, as all of the placewinners came between 138 and 215 pounds.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
