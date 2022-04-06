Football isn’t just a man’s game anymore.
Niagara Falls High School hosted its inaugural girls seven-on-seven flag football practice Wednesday as NYSPHSAA and Section VI’s newest spring sport commenced. Nearly 40 girls signed up and the roster was whittled to 22 to compete in the five-game regular season, which will determine four playoff teams each in Division 1 and Division 2.
Flag football was started after NYSPHSAA received donations from the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets, along with an additional $100,000 from Nike. Contributions from the Bills went directly to Sections V and VI, while the Giants support teams from Sections I and IV and the Jets aid Sections VIII and XI.
The Wolverines will compete in Division 1 with North Tonawanda, Frontier, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. Their season opens with a section-wide scrimmage in the fieldhouse at Highmark Stadium and the first official game takes place noon April 30 at North Tonawanda.
“Where we’re going can be limitless,” Niagara Falls co-head coach Leah Ponticello said. “We make it anything we want it to be. There hasn’t been someone who has been coaching for 30 years who’s passing the torch. It’s what we make of it and we can make it go in any direction.”
Finding coaches with knowledge of flag football may seem like a difficult task, but Niagara Falls found a pair of co-coaches with strong backgrounds.
Jason Vranic, the former Niagara Wheatfield star and walk-on linebacker at Penn State, is the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines in the fall, while Ponticello played Division I soccer for Loyola Chicago and coaches the varsity squad at Niagara Falls. She also participates in a recreational flag football league in her free time.
Ponticello brings expertise in athletics and the knowledge that comes with running a varsity program, while Vranic handles the strategy and football jargon, which includes all seven players being eligible for pass..
“Leah might have to hold me back a bit. I might try to get too advanced with the girls,” Vranic joked. “We want to keep it as basic as possible, but also intricate enough where you want to surprise other teams.”
Although flag football is an officially sanctioned varsity sport by the state, it is considered a pilot program with schools testing the interest this year. Niagara Falls will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays, but players are also allowed to participate in other spring sports if they wish.
Niagara Falls held an unofficial practice last week to give the players an idea of what to expect once the season began and Vranic was impressed by the quickness in which they understood concepts.
“It’s the first time for everyone so you roll with the punches and figure it out as you go,” Vranic said. “... Not that I underestimated what they would understand, but I think we are way ahead of where I thought we’d be.”
The willingness to provide another athletic endeavor for students at Niagara Falls is likely unsurprising to many, as the district offers 14 of a possible 16 sports sanctioned by the state.
However, participation in high school sports has declined nationwide and boys football has experienced a dip in numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the coaches were surprised by the early interest in flag football.
Flag football isn’t an NCAA sport yet, but fifteen NAIA schools now offer programs. Ponticello believes once kids see the sport and more colleges create teams, flag football will beckon the best athletes for high schools.
“I’m not sure if it’s because football is super popular in the United States or if we have a men’s team and the boys do it,” Ponticello said. “A lot of these players have friends, brothers or cousins who play on the boys team, so maybe that was an attractive package. From when I reached out to a few girls from soccer, it just spread like wildfire.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.