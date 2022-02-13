PENDLETON — Niagara Falls stands alone in Section VI wrestling.
No team in the section — Division 1 or Division 2 — crowned more champions or earned more state qualifiers than the Wolverines did on Saturday at the Section VI Division 1 state qualifier at Starpoint High School.
Niagara Falls saw four wrestlers — Eian Peterson, Jaden Crumpler, Amarfio Reynolds and Mike Syposs — win sectional championships, while Jesiere Carter notched a runner-up finish to give the team what is believed to be a program-record five state qualifiers. Niagara Wheatfield, Newfane and Southwestern had four state qualifiers apiece, while Newfane and Southwestern had three champions each.
Although Niagara Falls was the class of the state qualifier, it won’t be heading to the NYSPHSAA Championships in Albany alone, as 21 Greater Niagara Region wrestlers earned bids by placing in the top-two in their weight class.
“It’s kind of something we’ve been building,” Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan said. “Coach (D.J.) Giancola stepped down a few years back, but the philosophy stayed the same. You put the kids first and steer the program in the right direction and the right direction is turning the kids into respectable young men.”
The Wolverines placed seven in the top-four and nearly had a sixth state qualifier, but Darren Christian fell to Niagara Wheatfield’s Te’Shaun Mathews in the 138-pound second-place match.
Crumpler earned his second consecutive sectional title, scoring an 8-1 decision over Williamsville North-Williamsville East’s Zachary Dellinger in the 118-pound finals, while Amarfio Reynolds also got his second sectional title with a pin of Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski with 8 seconds remaining in the first period of the 126 finals.
Syposs earned his first state berth by nipping teammate and defending champion Carter in the 160 finals in a 5-4 decision. Meanwhile, the youngest Niagara Falls member to advance to states was Peterson. The freshman outlasted Frontier’s Cullen Edwards in a 2-1 decision at 102, but Eagan was not surprised.
“He was my darkhorse pick at the beginning of the year,” Eagan said. “I could see him going, and at 102, it’s usually an eighth- or ninth-grader. If it’s somebody new, why can’t it be him? And it was.”
Grand Island’s Brian Bielec continued his quest to become the first state champion in school history by winning his third sectional title and third state tournament. Bielec pinned Starpoint’s George Thompson 50 seconds into their 172-pound quarterfinal bout and then topped Starpoint’s Landon Grainy in an 8-1 decision.
The senior eventually pinned Lancaster’s Evan Stencel 4 minutes, 39 seconds into the finals to earn the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, voted on by the Division 1 coaches.
“It feels amazing,” Bielec said. “I pinned my kid in the finals, so it gives me more hope that in states, I can do whatever I put my mind to if I keep working harder and harder every day.”
Coughenour won his fourth sectional title in his fifth appearance in the finals, but had to go through a fellow Falcon to do so. The junior received a stiff test from Te’Shaun Mathews in a 138-pound match that would ultimately be decided in overtime.
It was Coughenour who was able to score a takedown in overtime to notch the lone championship for Niagara Wheatfield, which had a tournament-high nine wrestlers finish in the top-four. Mathews eventually earned his first ticket to states after pinning Christian in 5 minutes, 18 seconds.
“You never want to take your own guy out of going to states,” Coughenour said. “Luckily they changed the rule so the first and second guy go to states, but if it wasn’t like that, it would be tough on both of us.”
Starpoint’s Griffin LaPlante was the lone eighth-grader to win a sectional title in Division 1 and one of two to qualify for the state tournament after posting a 4-1 decision over Niagara Wheatfield’s Tremell Mathews in the 132-pound finals.
LaPlante will be joined at the tournament by his older brother, Gage, who lost to the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the nation, Williamsville North-Williamsville East’s Cam Catrabone in a 7-3 decision in the 145 finals. LaPlante rebounded to pin Niagara Wheatfield’s Dylan Pringle in the second-place match to earn his second trip to states for the Spartans, who had eight wrestlers place in the top-four.
Lockport’s Kevin Daskavitz secured a 6-1 decision over Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell in the 215 finals. Caldwell was edged 1-0 in the second-place match by Niagara Wheatfield’s Casey Robinson, who was the lone wrestler in Division 1 to win the second-place match after not appearing in the finals.
Stefaan Fearon placed second at 285 for Lockport, falling in an 8-3 decision to Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton in the finals.
Newfane sends four first-timers to states
Newfane captured three individual sectional championships, four state qualifiers and six of its eight wrestlers placed in the top-four of the Division 2 tournament at Jamestown Community College.
Aidan Gillings cruised to the 132-pound championship, first pinning Iroquois’ Brady Wilkinson in 57 seconds and then earning a 7-0 decision over Falconer’s Karsen DePasquale, before pinning Chautauqua Lake’s Trent Burchanowski in 1 minute, 2 seconds.
Seniors Simon Lingle, Charles Larose and Adam Huntington all qualified for their first state tournament. Lingle scored a pin and a major decision before knocking off Iroquois’ Ricky Hess via 5-2 decision in the 189 finals, while Larose had two pins, including a 2-minute, 27-second fall over Lackawanna’s Abdulrhman Adoult Alla in the 285 finals.
Huntington placed second at 145, dropping a 4-2 decision to Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson in the finals, but bouncing back for an 8-0 major decision over Albion’s Ellwood Hafner in the second-place match. Newfane’s Ayden Buttery (118) and Brayden Kellison-Neglia (102) both lost second-place matches.
Medina is sending a pair of wrestlers to states, as Dominick Callara (102) and Gavin Ciarfella (126) won second-place matches. Callara lost to Southwestern’s Carmine Calimeri in the finals, but won a 7-5 decision over Kellison-Neglia. Ciarfella beat Buttery in an 8-3 decision in the second-place match at 126.
Royalton-Hartland’s Zack Hill came back to win his third-place match in a 5-2 decision over Albion’s Dayne Aina and then beat Hess in a 4-1 decision to advance to states at 189.
