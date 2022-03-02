BUFFALO — Niagara Falls brought blue collar to Buffalo State.
Second-seeded Orchard Park brought finesse and 6-foot-7 Division I prospect Seth Joba, but the No. 3 Wolverines were fearless and let everyone know every chance possible. They played in-your-face, smash-mouth basketball the entire 94 feet of the court.
Niagara Falls knew it couldn’t sit back and let the Quakers walk the ball freely up the court, so it contested every pass and shot. It found creases in Orchard Park’s zone and drove like a running back hitting a hole.
Wednesday’s Section VI Class AA semifinal became a game that could knock a filling loose just watching and the Quakers could not match the intensity, physicality and emotion of the Wolverines, who prevailed 59-52 to advance to their sixth sectional final in seven years. They will face No. 1 Jamestown at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We worked on the physical part of the game,” Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “We wanted to make sure were were banging guys, hitting them on cuts and making sure we tried not to give them anything easy.”
Niagara Falls (17-5) is a mainstay during championship week, but few current players have been under the bright lights. It was evident early, as Orchard Park scored the first nine points of the game.
Then Omarion Ralands checked in.
The sophomore immediately jumped a pass at midcourt and scored an old-fashioned three-point play. He added a putback on his own miss and brought a much needed spark that gave the Wolverines some juice.
Ralands scored nine of his 14 points — to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals — in the first half, as Niagara Falls cut an eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to three at halftime.
“He changed the momentum of the game because we were really struggling offensively,” Bradberry said. “He’s just fearless. He’s just going to attack and make plays. He’s young, so he’s going to make some mistakes, but he plays through them.”
Orchard Park (19-3) tried to shrug off the Wolverines early in the third quarter as Alex Crescente drained a pair of 3-pointers to push the lead to nine. Instead of a knockout punch, it brought Dominic McKenzie to life.
Two fouls limited McKenzie to two points in the first half, but he scored 14 of his 16 in the second half, including the team’s final five points of the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 senior emptied his bag, using a nifty spin in the lane, a Euro step in transition and a tip-in.
McKenzie said he wanted to attack every time he touched the ball, even if Joba turned away a few of his shots.
“Everybody counted us out,” McKenzie said. “They kept saying Orchard Park was going to beat us. I got sick of hearing Seth Joba’s name and how good he is, so we locked them down.”
Rod Brown’s ball pressure and shooting helped keep Niagara Falls from fading in the first and second quarters. Then he helped McKenzie put the game away.
Trailing by a ponte in the fourth quarter, Brown grabbed a pass with one hand and calmly stepped into a corner 3-pointer to regain the lead. Moments later, McKenzie added another bucket to put Niagara Falls up four with 2 minutes, 49 seconds to play.
Nick Estell’s dazzling pass to Davon Wade in the final minute sealed the win as the Wolverines ended the game on a 12-4 run.
“We just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” said Brown, who had a game-high 19 points. “We just wanted to show that we’re up there too, but we got games left and we aren’t done yet.”
Joba finished with a team-high 17 points, while Crescente had 16 and Nation Howard chipped in 15 points for the Quakers.
Newfane fades in second half of B-2 semifinals
Newfane battled and battled, but experience won out.
The Panthers overcame a 7-0 hole to start the game to trim the halftime hole to one, but Allegany-Limestone was simply too weathered and too tough in the areas one would expect experience to matter.
The sixth-seeded Gators outscored No. 2 Newfane 18-7 — sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Tyler Curran — in the third quarter to pull away for a 49-36 win in the Class B-2 sectional semifinals.
“They beat us up on the glass today,” Newfane head coach Eric Klumpp said. “(Hudson Kwitakowski) and (Andrew Giardini) kept giving them possession after possession and we just couldn’t claw back because of it.”
The win snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Panthers, six of which came by double-digits. They began to pick up steam late in the season when they finally began to play together for the first time after several key pieces — including Klumpp — missed games to COVID-19.
Only three seniors will graduate from a team that made its fifth appearance in the semifinals in the last six years, including leading scorer Evan Myers, who was limited to two points after averaging 14.9 coming into the game.
“Most of these guys are multi-sport athletes, so that helps,” Klumpp said. “They’ll be in the weight room with the football team and we’ll be working in the weight room for our workouts, so the future is bright. We’re losing three guys that really gave us a lot in the locker room and it’ll be tough to replace that.”
Sophomore Ben Dickinson led Newfane (15-7) with nine points off the bench, while Connor Gunby pitched in eight.
Maddox Delong had a game-high 11 points for Allegany-Limestone (16-7), while Andrew Gardini added 10. The Gators play Tapestry in the finals at noon on Saturday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
