Jesiere Carter and Mike Syposs have endured tenacious battles over the last month — in practice.
Sure, the Niagara Falls seniors have squared off in the 160-pound finals of the Section VI Class AA meet and the Section VI Division I state qualifier — both won by Syposs in one-point decisions — but they hated every second of wrestling each other in those matches.
The energy was zapped from the gym as both wrestlers knew they were advancing to the next tournament and celebrating a win over a teammate is not as joyous. Both admit some of their matches in practice were more intense.
The state tournament might seem like a good chance to avoid one another for a while. But unfortunately for them, Round 3 may be on the way.
As the No. 3 seed, Syposs earns a bye in the first round. But if No. 14 Carter wins his first match against Massapequa’s No. 19 Luke Ciolino (27-5), it sets up another tilt in the pre-quarterfinals.
“I really don’t like wrestling my teammate,” Carter said. “But it’s cool that we both have an opportunity to compete at the state tournament together and against each other.”
For most of the season, Carter and Syposs were rarely paired together in practice. Looking to fill a hole in the lineup, Syposs was certified at 152 pounds and spent the majority of the season bouncing between 145 and 152. His first match at 160 did not come until the Class AA tournament.
As Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan was browsing potential avenues to states, he thought both Carter and Syposs could advance at 160. A workout fiend who spends two hours per day in the weight room, Syposs packed on 10 pounds in a week.
“I felt like I had a lot more energy in practice and I feel stronger in practice,” Syposs said.
Eagan noticed a speed advantage at 160 that wasn’t there against smaller wrestlers. Syposs has gone 6-0 at 160 — 30-6 overall — with four pins and the two decisions over Carter, both of which hardly brought a smile.
“It would have been way more fun if I wrestled someone who wasn’t my teammate,” Syposs said. “You don’t really get the enjoyment of winning when it’s your teammate.”
Carter could have scoffed at the idea of Syposs invading his territory. He was the reigning 152-pound Section VI champion and had four losses entering the postseason. All of a sudden his biggest competition was a fellow Wolverine.
Yet Carter did not utter a complaint. The newfound competition in practice is viewed as an advantage.
“There was like a spark there, you could see it, they pushed each other,” Eagan said. “It might’ve been because it was fresh. You get used to your practice partner. … Their styles are starting to mirror each other. Jesiere is wrestling faster, which we’ve been trying to get him to do all year.”
There are teams with two state qualifiers in similar weight classes, but sending two wrestlers in the same weight is unusual. Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield — Collin Coughenour and Te’Shaun Mathews at 138 — join Colonie and Middletown (both at 285) as the only other teams in Division I to send two wrestlers to states in the same weight class.
Both would have preferred a different opponent early in the tournament, while also agreeing that a third bout would be the most intense of their series. This time both wrestlers won’t automatically advance and it would take one of them out of the hunt for a state title, while putting them one loss closer to the end of their career.
“It won’t be as friendly,” said Carter, who has not lost to an opponent other than Syposs since falling to Churchville-Chili’s Jonathan Jeffers in the semifinals of the Akron Tournament on Dec. 28.
Said Syposs: “It’ll be tough, but you have to do what you have to. I have dreams, too.”
NOTES: Niagara Falls’ Eian Peterson is seeded sixth at 102 pounds, Jaden Crumpler is also No. 6 at 118 and Amarfio Reynolds is No. 8 at 126. All receive first-round byes.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
