Standing in the hallway outside the Niagara Falls High School gymnasium on Saturday, Carlos Bradberry did not resemble a man searching for answers.
The Wolverines had just lost on a last-second shot to Rochester East 63-62 after leading by 17 points in the first half. It was the team’s third loss in five games, the first such streak since the beginning of the 2017-2018 season. Niagara Falls dropped to 6-4 and already has many Niagara Frontier League losses (2) as it had in the previous four seasons combined.
But the team’s head coach was steadfast and resolute. He didn’t even want to call the recent stretch a skid. In fact, he expressed how much fun the game was and how it was a learning tool for an inexperienced team to face an opponent with matching tradition and attributes.
The five-time defending Class AA sectional champion Wolverines are as athletic and gifted as any team in Section VI, but green when it comes to playing in critical situations. The Wolverines have yet to uncover a player who calms hectic situations, with the ability to hunt down a bucket when all avenues appear closed.
Bradberry expected some challenges early in the season, particularly considering only one player who played significant minutes returned to the lineup this year and two starters were missing in a loss to Lewiston-Porter on Jan. 15. Still, the preseason expectations and goals remain intact.
“It’s a learning experience for us and (the East) game is great for us because if we get far enough in sectionals and see a team like this, it’s great preparation,” Bradberry said. “I’m not happy with a couple of the losses. I’m not happy with (East) — I feel like we gave that one away — but I can live with that one.”
Inexperience showed when what appeared to be an easy win over East unraveled with 21 turnovers and an 0-for-6 performance at the free-throw line in the final minute. Niagara Falls also missed a true scorer like recent players Jalen Bradberry, Jaemon Turner or Willie Lightfoot as it went the final 2 minutes, 25 seconds without scoring.
The Wolverines have also been handed heavy doses of zone defenses, with opponents daring them to make outside shots to win. In six wins entering Tuesday, they had made 37 3-pointers — including a season-high 10 in a 27-point win over Lockport on Thursday — compared to 20 in four losses.
Nothing has occurred that can’t be fixed, however. Freshman guard Nick Estell has shown flashes with quickness and strength to penetrate the seams of zones, while Rod Brown leads the team with 22 3-pointers and has also tallied three 20-point games.
Junior forward Davon Wade also recorded his second double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds against East and could be a significant piece through more consistent play.
“I told the guys coming into the year that we’re going to be a lot better in the second half of the season,” Carlos Bradberry said. “We’ve got guys who have never played varsity ball before, guys who haven’t played together. I don’t think there’s another team in our league that can play with (East), so I think we’re right where we need to be.”
One player who has no trouble with consistency as of late is Dominic McKenzie. Following a 54-42 loss to Niagara Wheatfield on Jan. 11, Bradberry felt his team was battered in the paint and challenged his post players.
McKenzie has responded with four consecutive double-doubles, and after a 26-point, 22-rebound game against East, he is averaging 19.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks since losing to the Falcons.
The 6-foot-5 junior not only leads the Wolverines in points (17.4), rebounds (12.8), steals (2.6) and blocks (2) per game this season, but he ranks fourth in Section VI with 128 rebounds.
“The Wheatfield game and the Lew-Port game were two games where we were just soft inside,” Bradberry said. “I thought Saturday and the Lockport game we were the more physical team. Now we just have to shore up the turnovers and make some free throws.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.