SANBORN — Untouched for generations, the nearly barren boys basketball championship banner hanging in the corner of the Joseph L. Rotella Gymnasium at Niagara Wheatfield will soon need updating.
Wheatfield claimed its first Niagara Frontier League title in history Friday night, securing at least a share and all but ensuring outright supremacy with a 64-51 victory over historically dominant Niagara Falls.
Having never beaten the Wolverines before this season, the Falcons swept the season series following a 54-42 road win last month, and improved their NFL record to 13-0, three games ahead of the Falls (13-5, 11-3 NFL) w ith three games left to play.
“This is big,” senior guard T.J. Robinson said. “I knew we had the team do it. We had a lot of things going for us.”
Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd of close to 500 people, with student fans glowing in neon and a live DJ enhancing the atmosphere, the Falcons withstood the Wolverines’ resistance in a closely-contested first half before taking control with a 9-0 run to close out the third quarter and keeping their cool under pressure down the stretch.
Approaching the anticipated matchup, coach Erik O’Bryan treated it like just another game on the schedule, reminding the Falcons beforehand that their preparation had been no different than normal, that the stakes shouldn’t cause them to play out of character.
“I showed them our four keys to victory, and those keys haven’t changed since day one,” O’Bryan said. “But I could sense with this group that they knew the lights were on, the crowd and the DJ was here. This was just another game. But it was a big game.”
With victory in hand in the closing seconds, O’Bryan pumped both fists and went down his bench slapping two-handed low fives. After the final horn and handshakes, he galloped to join his team in the locker room.
“He was going crazy,” Robinson said. “Jumping into everyone.”
“He came in banging on the door,” said junior Ty Kwitchoff, who scored 12 points, all from long range. “Jumping around and dancing. It was exciting. He gets into the game more than we do sometimes, and it feels great to be a part of that.”
Junior point guard Xander Fletcher led the Falcons with 16 points, 11 coming in the second half. He also had five assists. Robinson scored 14 points and seven rebounds while and Thomas Jessie scored 12, including a 3-pointer before halftime that gave the Falcons a 33-30 lead they would never relinquish. Big senior Wyatt Cooper grabbed 12 boards.
“It’s a huge team win,” Kwitchoff said. “Everyone chipped in tonight. Everyone did their part.”
O’Bryan praised Robinson and Fletcher as the engines powering Wheatfield’s title chase.
“We have two all-league guards who I think are also All-Western New York guards, and they make me look smarter than I am,” O’Bryan said. “They were fantastic. They let the game come to them. They didn’t force shots. They trusted their teammates to make plays, and they were excited to see them make those plays.”
Rob Brown led Niagara Falls with 17 points and seven rebounds. Dom McKenzie had 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with just under two minutes remaining. Xavien Nix chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.
“I thought their guards made plays and they were the tougher team down the stretch,” Wolverines coach Carlos Bradberry said. “Mentally, they made tough plays that we didn’t make today. Our kids played hard. I’ll never fault their effort. But we missed a lot of chippies, and they made them.”
Returning to the floor on today at Grand Island, Wheatfield is striving for its first Section VI championship since 1973. Finalists last season, the Falcons (15-2 overall) are currently positioned as the top seed in Class A-1.
“We knew we had the team to do it this year, we just had to prove it,” Robinson said. “We know that we can beat good teams now. We want to keep doing it and make it far in the playoffs.”
Bradberry, whose son Jalen played his eighth-grade year for the Falcons, said he will be rooting for the Wolverines’ leaguemates in the postseason.
“I’ve known Coach O’Bryan, I’ve seen the work he puts in, and it’s great to see him get rewarded,” Bradberry said. “It’s not a good feeling for us to see this tonight, but it’s good to see it for them. I think it’s going to make us more ready as we go into sectionals. Some years we don’t lose any league games. Having to play hard every night is better for us than winning every game in a blowout.”
O’Bryan won an NFL title while coaching his alma mater North Tonawanda in 2010, becoming the first team to dethrone the Wolverines since the old NFHS and LaSalle combined into one program at the turn of the century.
“That first one at NT was awesome, but this one is super sweet,” O’Bryan said.
“I don't know if I have the words for it right now. When the year is done, when I’m on vacation at Easter, I’ll be sitting at a pool thinking, holy cow man. It’s the first title ever, from where we started, some nights we were worried about even scoring.
“What these kids have done, they’ve earned everything. We knew this group was coming up a couple years ago. And luckily I’m not messing it up.”
O’Bryan got choked up thinking about his late father, Archie, who won nine ECIC titles while coaching Iroquois.
“I know my father is looking down,” O’Bryan mused, “saying, ‘Congrats Erik. But you’ve still got seven more to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.