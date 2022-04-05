SANBORN — Lacrosse may be a game, but it has delivered countless opportunities and joy for the Printup family.
A ball and a stick have created movie roles and worldwide tournaments, but for Aaron and Zan Printup, the most important gift has been connections. Aaron has been coaching with Niagara Wheatfield since 2008, currently as the boys modified coach. Meanwhile, Zan got into coaching in 2020 and is beginning her first season as the girls modified coach for the Falcons.
Through playing and coaching, lacrosse has also brought them friendships and strengthened a binding relationship with relatives. Now it is one of their favorite family activities to share with their three kids.
The Printups have passed their passion for the sport to their children, teaching and coaching them. But sometimes the most fun comes when the family simply tosses the ball around in the backyard, without worry of screaming fans or the pressure of a game. It’s a calm, joyful experience.
“(Lacrosse is) like a way of connecting with people — our community, my friends and new people,” Zan said. “It has just given me so many opportunities.”
A Printup being enthralled by lacrosse would not be a surprise for many, but Aaron is not related to any members of the family that has churned out several standout players.He grew up in the Onondaga Nation despite being Tuscarora, and after his aunt moved to Western New York, he came to visit for a summer during high school.
The same summer, Zan decided to join some of her cousins who were doing traditional indigenous dancing and the two crossed paths. A whirlwind summer turned into love. Zan opted to attend Syracuse University and Aaron played one season of lacrosse at Onondaga Community College.
Although neither of Zan’s parents played lacrosse, she picked up the game from cousins and friends and rarely put down her stick. She scored 270 career goals for Niagara Wheatfield, including a Section VI record 98 in 2007.
Aaron, meanwhile, grew up with the sport and was not only seen as a leisure activity, but also held cultural significance within his community, given the sport was invented by indigenous people as early as 1100.
“Whenever there’s a men’s game, everyone comes out and watches them play against the other Native American communities,” Aaron said. “You get to see your friends and cousins that you don’t get to see all the team. I think a lot of people want to be a part of that as they get older.”
As the Printups grew into adulthood and started a family, lacrosse remained a constant. Both played for local teams and competed on a national scale. Zan played for a First Nations team and also made the Haudenosaunee team in the 2017 World Cup in Canada, playing against a variety of different countries, including the United States.
Aaron also played for the men’s U19 team in 2011 and the Haudenosaunee team the following season. In addition to success on the field, lacrosse also gave Aaron the chance to star in a move.
Following an audition, he was selected as a cast member of the 2012 film Crooked Arrows, starring alongside Niagara Wheatfield players James Bissell and Emmett Printup IV (no relation). The cast also featured future Tewaaraton Trophy, NLL MVP and MLL MVP winner Lyle Thompson.
His budding passion became coaching, first helping an uncle coach at 15 years old and his first real job came at 18 for a high school in Syracuse. Aaron has helped with Niagara Wheatfield, Niagara County Community College and local club teams. He also recently became commissioner for the Niagara Wheatfield Athletic Association lacrosse club.
Niagara Wheatfield girls varsity coach Cory Turner also coaxed Zan into coaching when he started Positive Energy Lacrosse, where both Printups coached their daughter. When the modified position opened at the school — where both are teachers — she jumped at it, allowing her another path to connect with others.
“It’s important for me to give this game back, not only to this community, but the girls in the area,” Zan said. “I hope they find as much joy and love for the game as I did and I hope it inspires them to be awesome in the game and in life.”
Lacrosse may be the preferred sport in the Printup household, the kids are expected or forced to play. In fact, they are encouraged to try other sports that may be of interest. Not only do they believe such thinking procures the virtues of sports, but it also allows the kids to develop a love for sports naturally, just as it came for them.
“We support them in any sport they want,” Aaron said. “A deeper level of sports teaches you about life. You’re going to have to work hard, you’re going to have challenges. You need to stick with it, even if it's not fun. If you like baseball, go try baseball. If you like hockey, go try hockey. … We’re happy our kids like (lacrosse), but we’re not pushing them into it.“
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
