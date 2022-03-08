BUFFALO — Niagara Wheatfield found out what happens when the sand drains from the hour glass.
The shots that were so smooth all season fell short. The rebounds so easily grabbed couldn’t be hauled in. Layups rolled off the rim.
It wasn’t the Falcons’ night.
Niagara Wheatfield had a six-point lead midway through the third quarter and scored seven points the remainder of the game, three of which came when the starters had been pulled. A 12-point second half was not going to be enough to beat Amherst in a 50-40 loss in the Section VI Class A title game Tuesday at Buffalo State College.
Coach Erik O’Bryan didn’t want to talk about the end. He wanted to talk about all of the accomplishments achieved throughout the season and he wanted to talk about the performance of Amherst’s Teddy McDuffie, who got stronger as the Falcons faded with a 21-point, 19-rebound outing.
“I don’t know many teams could go 16-0 in the (Niagara Frontier League) and win a sectional title, because in a season, there are always issues. Not this team,” O’Bryan said. “I celebrated them. At the end of the day, it was a hard-fought game between two teams and we couldn’t stop an elite athlete.”
T.J. Robinson looked sharp as ever early in the game. The senior connected on three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 13 of his 18 points, but he was also aggressive driving against Amherst’s man-to-man defense.
Niagara Wheatfield’s passing was crisp as the ball zinged around the court, almost always finding an open shot. More importantly, the Falcons answered the Tigers at every turn. They led 17-10, only for Amherst to roll off an 11-2 run to momentarily take the lead until Robinson drilled another 3 for a 28-25 halftime advantage.
“I saw they were playing up on me really tight,” said Robison, who was the only double-digit scorer for the Falcons. “I saw the openings and I went to attack the basket.”
Leading 33-27 in the third quarter, Niagara Wheatfield (21-3) had a chance to add to the lead. Ty Kwitchoff had the ball in the corner — a place he’s familiar with — and stepped out of bounds. It was an unforced error, but a minor miscue in a long game. Still, it signaled the beginning of the end.
Amherst (22-2) began to batter the Falcons on the glass. The Tigers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds — 10 by McDuffie — and seemingly snatched every defensive board available after moving to a lineup with three post players.
McDuffie — the only Amherst scorer in double figures — and Beau Haubeil were both formidable at 6-foot-4, but the Tigers tossed in 6-9 Gary Johnson off the bench and it was a lineup Niagara Wheatfield did not have the size to match.
“We wanted to control the boards and we knew if we could contest their shooters — and they have a couple of really good shooters — and hold them to one-and-done, we could flip the game,” Amherst head coach Chris Kensy said.
Amherst’s strength and physicality also began to take a toll on the Falcons offensively. Baskets created by dribble penetration in the first half were suddenly cut off in the lane and drives that did reach the rim were met by multiple Tiger defenders.
“There was no rhyme or reason for screens, it was just kind of desperation at times,” O’Bryan said. “That wasn’t us this year. I also thought they forced us into that a couple times, too.”
The Tigers face the winner of Wednesday’s Section V overall Class A championship game featuring Pittsford Mendon and East in the Far West Regionals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State.
