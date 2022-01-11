Niagara Wheatfield proves its grit in first win over Niagara Falls in two decades

NIAGARA FALLS — For more than 20 years, Niagara Falls was simply too fast, too tough and just plain too good for Niagara Wheatfield.
But entering Tuesday’s tilt between the last two unbeaten teams in the Niagara Frontier League, the Falcons knew they had the horses to run with the Wolverines. It was a matter of finding out if they had enough grit.
Niagara Falls harassed the talented backcourt tandem of Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson, holding them to a combined 28 points, 12 below their season average. Instead it was the frontcourt duo of Wyatt Cooper and Shawn Watson who proved to be the difference in the 54-42 win, the program’s first against Niagara Falls since the Cataract City consolidated schools in 2000.
They blocked shots, snatched rebounds and added a bit of nastiness to overcome a high-powered offensive attack that was grounded for most of the game. The pair combined for nearly 25 rebounds to push a Niagara Wheatfield program that has never won an NFL title to the top of the standings at the midway point of the season.
“We have that (grit) in us, but sometimes we have to challenge them instead of thinking it’s going to happen,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan said. “... I’m extremely proud of the grit they came with because Niagara Falls played really good on-the-ball defense and these guys said, ‘OK, we need to figure out how we’re going to get stops and scores so we can win this game.’”
O’Bryan knew Cooper and Watson had the potential for breakout performances, the Falcons just haven’t needed consistent point production from them. Fletcher and Robinson lead an offense that averages 68.4 points per game, with seven 20-point games between them, including dueling 30-point games against Lockport on Jan. 4.
Meanwhile, Cooper’s 13 points against CSAT on Dec. 10 marked his lone game this season in double figures. As Fletcher was held without a basket in the first half and Robinson — who is third in Section VI with 29 3-pointers — limited to eight points, the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Cooper put in 10 of his season-high 16 points to build a five-point halftime lead.
He was able to reach over opponents — sometimes without leaving his feet — to corral 15 rebounds and cleared space in the paint with his girth. His presence made up for the team splashing three 3-pointers, five below their season average.
Watson managed eight points but was a game-changer on defense, grabbing nine rebounds and matching athleticism with the Niagara Falls frontcourt to swat six shots away from a team that thrives on punishing teams at the rim.
“They beat us up a little bit and I don’t think we fought hard enough inside,” Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “I thought Watson was the key to the game because he probably blocked about (six) shots. We always have to be the most physical, we have to be the better defensive team and I don’t think we were either.”
The Niagara Wheatfield guards were mostly able to avoid difficult shots and make basic passes to open Cooper and Watson in the post, but the Wolverines were too often impatient.
Sitting back in a 2-3 zone, the Falcons forced Niagara Falls (4-2, 2-1 NFL) to move the ball methodically in halfcourt sets, daring them to take contested 3-pointers. When the Wolverines were poised, they converted, but too often they could not resist the temptation of a cross-court pass that was tipped away.
They found similar resistance in a 53-48 win over CSAT on Saturday, and Bradberry knows most teams are going to trade in matching speed for outside shots the rest of the season, especially when Niagara Falls visits the Falcons again on Feb. 11.
“We’re a work in progress against zones right now,” Bradberry said. “... It’s what everybody is going to play us now so we just have to get better. We have to work on it every day and figure it out.”
Facing the pressure of the sweeping rotation of quick Wolverine guards is not ideal nor common for Niagara Wheatfield (7-1, 6-0), but adding grit to their game could push them to the forefront of Section VI’s Class A1 during the postseason.
The Falcons were sectional finalists last season but finished with a record one game over .500. They are already two games shy of matching last season’s win total and believe a marquee win against a team like Niagara Falls can give them a boost during the back half of the season.
“I feel like we’re one of the best teams in Western New York,” said Robinson, who is sixth in Section VI with 24.6 points per game. “We still have some things to clean up, but I feel like we have something special going on here.”
Niagara Wheatfield, which has won seven straight since dropping its season opener to Bishop Timon, hosts Kenmore West at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Niagara Falls travels to Kenmore East at the same time.
NOTES: Robinson finished with a game high 18 points, while Fletcher added 10. … Dominic McKenzie had 15 points and six rebounds for Niagara Falls, while Rod Brown scored 10.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.