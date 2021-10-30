GRAND ISLAND — It had been 25 years since Niagara Wheatfield won a Niagara Frontier League cross country title of any kind. Saturday, the NW boys and girls both earned splits of crowns on a wet Beaver Island State Park course.
During the regular season, the Falcons girls compiled a 7-0 record while the boys finished 6-1. Both teams finished second at the eight-team league meet Saturday, giving them six more wins and one more loss apiece. The Wheatfield boys finished behind eventual co-champion Kenmore West, while the girls were in second place behind co-champion Grand Island.
On the boys side, Lockport senior Kenny Currie crossed the line first with a time of 18:17.9. Gabe Christopher (18.42.4) of North Tonawanda finished fourth, Niagara Falls eighth-grader Ryan Janese (18.57.6) finished fifth, Lewiston-Porter's Leo Clark (19:03.1) finished sixth, Wheatfield’s Jackson James (19:24.4) finished eighth and Niagara Falls’ Ryan Tezak (19:29.2) finished ninth.
After leading Lockport runners to a league title last season under the COVID-19 umbrella, Currie said the individual victory was a big moment for him.
“I’m kind of at a loss of words,” Currie said. “This season has kind of been a tough one as far as getting back into the swing of things like how a normal season looks. Last year was definitely different for everyone, but this year to get a touch of normalcy, I guess, feels good. … It feels good to have my first NFL win as a senior and I just wanna place well at sectionals to get on the bus to go to states.”
The boys teams standings finished with Ken West in first, followed by Wheatfield, Ken East, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Lew-Port, Grand Island and North Tonawanda.
For the co-champion Falcons, the team top five were James, Vincent Ciraolo (11), Cameron Thomas (14), Tierran Brady (20) and Christopher Desiderio (24).
On the girls side, Wheatfield junior Miranda Gatto finished first with a time of 20:35.7. Following Gatto were Grand Island’s Faith Caldwell (21:15.9); Lockport’s Lily Schulz (22:24.6) and Kennedy Doran (22:25.0) in third and fourth, respectively; Grand Island’s Liberty Novak (22:34.9) and Audrey Satterlee (22:41.0) in fifth and sixth; Teaghan Brady (22:41.2) of Wheatfield seventh; and Grand Island’s Alexandra Jensen (22:49.6) and Riley Joseph (22:53.8) eighth and ninth.
For Gatto, it’s her first individual win at the NFL meet and an improvement off her ninth-place finish last season.
“It felt pretty good. I’ve worked hard and I really wanted it,” Gatto said.
The girls standings finished with Grand Island as the meet winner, followed by Wheatfield, Lockport, Ken West, Niagara Falls and Lewiston-Porter.
Niagara Wheatfield cross country coach Meghan Smith was excited to get the first NFL titles for the boys and girls programs since 1996 and 1993, respectively.
“I’ll definitely take a split. I split with two fantastic programs,” Smith said. “This is the first time Niagara Wheatfield has won on a boys or girls side since over 20 years ago. We worked really hard during the season. The boys came in today with one loss, so we knew we had to be first or at least second. … The girls came in undefeated and the Grand Island girls ran amazing.”
The titles are especially exciting considering both NW teams have no seniors on the roster, meaning her top-seven runners will all be back next season for a chance to repeat.
"It's really exciting," Gatto said, "because we haven't won in a while and we've been working really hard, so it feels good."
Smith added it was nice to split the girls title with Grand Island coach Michelle White. The two coaches go back as cross country teammates at St. Bonaventure, coaches and friends in the same league, and now co-champions. The two shared a big embrace following the girls race, knowing they had split the league title.
“We go back and forth all the time,” White said with a laugh. “She’s (Smith) done this longer than I have, but we support each other 100%. Over the summer and throughout the season we’re texting, talking and meeting. … There’s nobody else I’d rather share it with.”
Smith added: “It’s pretty awesome. All the coaches in this league are amazing and we all get along really well. The respect we all have for each other is high. But, to be able to coach against and with Michelle is pretty fun.”
For the Grand Island girls, it’s the program’s first title since 2019, where the team also split the championship.
“I’m thrilled. The girls have really worked their butts off and in the past two weeks we’ve been running in rain and cold weather and this is what it came down to – being a warrior. And my girls were warriors today,” White said.
Moving forward, each NFL team will send their top-seven runners to the Section VI meet Friday at Knox Farms State Park in East Aurora.
