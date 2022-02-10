SANBORN — Rick Sweney loves to find siblings to mold. He loves the competitiveness that brings sibling rivalries.
Sweney has built wrestling programs on siblings over the last five decades and Niagara Wheatfield has seen the rewards. The Falcons have had plenty of brothers battle it out, with the high point being Angelo, Bob and Joey Malvestuto all reaching the 2008 NYSPHSAA tournament.
Niagara Wheatfield has a chance to duplicate the feat 14 years later, with Te’Shaun, Tremell and Trevon Mathews vying for state bids at the Section VI Division I state qualifier on Saturday at Starpoint High School.
The Mathews brothers have each eclipsed the 30-win mark and have combined to put up a record of 100-18 this season. With Trevon graduating this year, the tournament will be their final run and they are aiming for one more tournament together.
“That would be exciting,” Tremell said. “I’d be in each of their corners for every match, cheering them on the whole way. I can’t wait.”
Tremell won the 126-pound Section VI championship as a sophomore, while Te’Shaun took third at 138 pounds as a freshman a season ago. Despite being the youngest, Te’Shaun (34-5) does not like to cut weight and enters this year’s tournament as the No. 3 seed at 138, behind teammate and returning champion Collin Coughenour. Tremell (36-8) is the No. 2 seed at 132 and Trevon (30-6) is seeded third at 285.
Despite being different body sizes, all three possess athleticism and quickness that is evident each time they take the mat.
“There’s something in the blood,” Sweney said. “Even when I was back with (Niagara) Falls, I’d always be looking for brothers and cousins because they’re usually athletic in the whole family. Wrestling athleticism is different sometimes. You might be able to jump, but you can’t grapple.”
Tremell and Te’Shaun may be similar in size, but they hate wrestling each other, even in practice. They spent most of their youth competing against each other and it never ended well.
Tremell started at 5 years old and Te’Shaun at 4, but they were always competitive. Even though the rivalry never spilled off the mat, their battles were ferocious. Now they won’t even spar with each other because the battles often get too aggressive, forcing them to find different partners in Niagara Wheatfield’s deep middleweight pool.
“We get too rough, our control and we get into disagreements — we almost start fighting so I won’t wrestle with them anymore,” said Te’Shaun, nicknamed Juicy because he was the biggest of the three at birth. “After we wrestled, it was over and cut. We went home or went out to get some food and solved it.”
Trevon used to be the referee in such bouts, often igniting the fire by assigning points arbitrarily to needle one of them. But early in their wrestling careers, he was often more of a spectator than a participant.
While Te’Shaun and Tremell started early, Trevon did not begin wrestling until he was 10 years old. He watched at practices and tournaments, but kept his attention focused on football. The team needed a filler during a tournament and he decided to try.
He placed third with little knowledge or technique and opted to continue to wrestle. As Trevon continued to progress, Te’Shaun and Tremell leaped at the chance to teach their older brother some of the tricks they accrued over the years.
“Wrestling was difficult, and with tournaments coming up, I wanted more experience,” Trevon said. “I had Juicy help me because he’s the most experienced with wrestling. Then I had Tremell help me with my shots because he’s fast.”
As for what the trio can accomplish this weekend? Sweney believes they can all do more than just qualify for the state tournament.
“They could place at states if they were up and running at the tournament,” Sweney said. “They are all capable.”
The Mathews brothers are three of eight Niagara Wheatfield wrestlers who are slated to compete in the state qualifier, which begins at 10 a.m., with finals set for 5 p.m.
