SANBORN — The same team, the same round, the same ending.
Niagara Wheatfield had a superb season, posting a 15-1 record in the Niagara Frontier League and running away with the league championship by three games. The next step for the top-seeded Falcons was getting past Williamsville East to advance to the Section VI Class A-1 finals.
But the No. 4 Flames were the obstacle Niagara Wheatfield couldn’t douse for the second consecutive season, falling 4-3 on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Moreover, Williamsville East scored all four runs without making contact, scoring twice on stolen bases, along with notching the game-tying and go-ahead runs on bases-loaded walks in the sixth inning.
“Our motto this year has been, ‘Let them hit it,’” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Kevin Schucker said. “We have a hell of a defense, so let them hit it and play defense. We just didn’t do that and we didn’t play good D at times either.”
Niagara Wheatfield (18-4) struck first on an RBI single by Julia Kwitchoff in the first inning, but surrendered the tying run the next inning when Abby Wesolowski scored while Ofelia Comerford was intentionally caught in a rundown between first and second. Williamsville East pulled off the same trick in the following inning when Shannon Pogorcala scored.
Kwitchoff had been stout all season in the circle, but was pulled with the bases loaded and two outs in the third after surrendering four walks and two hits. Freshman Brooke Bodewes came in to retire the first eight batters she faced, but also fell into trouble, allowing two hits and two walks in the sixth, including the game-tying run.
The Falcons made three pitching changes — including bringing back Kwitchoff in the seventh — and allowed four hits and eight walks, while striking out a combined 12 batters.
“We had a good base-running today,” Williamsville East head coach Bri Clark said. “... They’re going at the right times. Stealing bases when they see the ball in the dirt. Very disciplined at bat. We’ve been stressing that and the girls have been working very hard.”
While Williamsville East (13-6) was able to get on base regularly, Niagara Wheatfield struggled to make contact on pitcher Jessica Westmiller. Grace Albano had three hits, including a two-out, two-run single that didn’t leave the infield in the bottom of the fourth.
But Westmiller struck out 12 batters, while giving up eight hits and two walks in a complete-game win. Schucker lamented an inconsistent strike zone throughout the game, but felt the key was a missed opportunity in the third.
Albano and Hailey Cacciatore had back-to-back singles, while Elanna Lysiak — who went 2 for 3 on the day — walked to load the bases with one out. But Westmiller came up with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning without a run. In total, the Falcons left seven runners on base in the game.
“I thought that was a big tipping point in the game,” Schucker said. “They did the same thing to us later in the game. I don’t care if it was a walk, they got them in. I thought that was a huge point in the game.”
Williamsville East advances to face No. 6 West Seneca West at 5 p.m. Thursday at Williamsville North.
Pezdek powers Grand Island to A-2 finals
A year after a remarkable season ended abruptly in the semifinals, Grand Island broke through to advance to its first Section VI softball final since 2015.
The No. 4 Vikings pursuit of their first sectional title continued after Izzy Pezdek tossed a one-hit shutout to bounce top-seeded Cheektowaga 5-0 in the Class A-2 semifinals on Tuesday.
Pezdek not only struck out seven batters in a complete-game win, but she also went 2 for 4, including a three-run home run home run in the third inning. It comes five days after the junior allowed two hits in a walk-off win over Iroquois in extra-innings to advance in the quarterfinals.
Kaci Gottler got the scoring started with a solo blast in the first inning, while Bella Jayme went 2 for 3 on the day.
Adriana Duval allowed four earned runs on seven hits and struck out 11 in the loss for Cheektowaga (14-4), while Ava Derenda had the team’s lone hit.
Grand Island (16-4) has now won 14 of its last 16 games after starting the season 2-2 and is returning to the sectional finals after falling in consecutive championship games in 2014 and 2015. It went 19-1 last season, including 16-0 in the Niagara Frontier league, before losing to Kenmore West in the semifinals.
The Vikings face No. 2 Williamsville South at 5 p.m. Thursday at Williamsville North.
Roy-Hart falters to Fredonia yet again
Fredonia remains Royalton-Hartland’s Mount Everest.
For the third consecutive postseason and fifth time in six seasons, the Rams were ousted from the Section VI Class B-2 playoffs by the Hillbillies.
Roy-Hart entered the Class B-2 semifinals having scored at least five runs in all but one game this season. Fredonia made it two. The No. 3 Rams struggled to solve pitcher Jordan Davis, who allowed five hits and fanned 15 batters as the second-seeded Hillbillies advanced with a 5-0 win.
Fredonia (15-2) had four hits in the game, but three of them came in the third inning, as it scored three runs to take a lead that proved insurmountable.
Reanna Perkins struck out 11 batters in defeat, while also going 2 for 2 at the plate. Juliana Buscarino went 2 for 3 at the dish on the day.
The Hillbillies face No. 1 Eden in the finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamsville North.
Roy-Hart finishes the season 13-3.
