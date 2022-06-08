North Tonawanda’s first season flag football season is in the books and its first championship will soon be in the trophy case.
The Lumberjacks made history Wednesday by becoming the first Section VI Division 1 flag football champions in a 49-6 rout of Hamburg in the final. North Tonawanda finished the first season of the state’s new pilot program with a 6-1 record.
Kylie Miranto, who opened the season with five touchdowns against Niagara Falls, closed the year with four touchdowns against Hamburg.
Molly Lyons and Lexi Brennan split time at quarterback in the game, each throwing touchdown passes in the win. Emily Zander and Kelsie Meredith both caught touchdown passes, while Erika Keller returned an interception for a score. Brooke Barone also added an interception.
The Lumberjacks outscored opponents 309-75 this season, with their only loss coming to West Seneca on May 17.
