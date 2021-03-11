Two of our local bowling programs ended their seasons in style.
The Section VI bowling championships took place over a two-day span, as the girls competed Wednesday before the boys concluded things Thursday at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. On the girls side, North Tonawanda took home Class B, while the Niagara Falls boys won the Class A championship.
“It was a great day. The lanes were very tough but we had a practice on Sunday, so that was very useful,” said NT head coach Hannah Brocklehurst, whose Lady Jacks outpaced second place Sweet Home 3,324-3,106 in total pins. “They definitely came in very aggressive today.”
NT had a very balanced attack, with Wednesday’s top bowler, Tessa Moderacki, only placing 20th overall in total pins (707). But the top Lady Jacks were packed in the same area code, with Bailey Glass (683), Bridget Cake and Emma Snowman (669s) coming in 28th, 37th and 38th, respectively.
Brocklehurst noted how quickly this season flew by, as competition opened Jan. 26. She said she’s proud of the team, particularly with Snowman and Bridget’s sister Allison, as they wrapped up their seventh-grade seasons.
“The two of them were subs and then they ended up being starters. They progressed a lot this year,” Brocklehurst said.
“ ... Although this year was very different than a typical year, with the seventh-graders being able to experience starting on A and B, having sectionals, they will definitely be starters next year and prepared for the season. It’s nice to see that they’ll have an idea of what it’ll be like next year too.”
Individually, one girls bowler who stood out was Starpoint’s Mackenzie Hutchins. The junior placed in the event’s top four in both total pins (769) and high game (224). This just added to what’s been a strong season for Hutchins, who posted a 279 high game — the second-best mark throughout Section VI.
“I’ve been pretty much preparing this whole season for sectionals in my school matches,” Hutchins said.
“I started bowling when I was in seventh grade and I joined the team, Starpoint’s team, in ninth grade. And throughout the past few years, I’ve been just enjoying bowling, and meeting new people and really just getting into learning the sport and just having a good time in general.”
Hutchins admitted how things have become more serious for her when it comes to the lanes, calling it “a friendly competition” between herself and the local girls.
Whether it’s been her parents, Starpoint coach Chris Prezioso, Sweet Home coach Jim Russo, or Brad Angelo and Rick Benoit working with her in the Bowl U program, the junior made sure to laud the team around her that’s allowed her to prosper and become even more confident as a bowler.
Hutchins also talked about how excited her Starpoint teammates were about an ensuing season coming back in January. But now that it’s behind her, the Lady Spartans standout hopes it gives her the right preparation for her senior campaign.
“I just hope that it will help me do even better next year and just help me achieve all the goals that I want to get to,” Hutchins said. “And hopefully be able to get into some bowling program in college, and just be almost like a mentor to younger bowlers who are wanting to learn, or are discovering their school sport of bowling.”
Wolverines claim Class A
It was a major showing for the Niagara Falls boys, who outpaced the combined Kenmore squad 3,979-3,793. This was just an extension of the strong 2021 season the Wolverines had, as they held a Niagara Frontier League championship share with Lockport, with both programs going 10-2. It was Niagara Falls’ fifth straight share on the boys side.
After lifting Niagara Falls all year, Brian Templeton put on another show to cap his senior season, pacing the entire event in total pins (944) and high game (279).
“This year has been a definite roller coaster for sure. I mean since the start, we had no idea if we were even gonna have sectionals,” Templeton said. “Let alone thinking anything about states. So just to be able to have the sectionals was happy for me at least. Because as a senior, I wanted to have one last sectionals, one last run at things.”
The senior team captain made sure to acknowledge what he said was the best group of guys he’s been around, noting that “there’s not another set of bowlers that I’d want to do it with.”
That includes Aiden Strack, who placed 12th in total pins (799) with his game high of 215, as well as Cameron Shelton, who placed 17th in pins (786) and had games of 226 and 225.
Templeton, who hopes to bowl in college, has seen things come full circle after beginning his varsity career in 2015. Being able to wrap up his six-year varsity career, Templeton was able to reflect a bit.
“It’s crazy to think that I’m really a senior, it’s already been six years,” Templeton said.
“The season’s go by so fast, I mean this year obviously faster than others, but even past years, the season’s go by so fast because it’s always so much fun. And you’re always with people you love being around, you’re playing your favorite sport, nothing’s better than that. And making the movements and improving your game and doing all that, that’s what really makes it worth it. Seeing all those years come by and seeing what really comes from it.
“ ... Being the first person at sectionals today, being able to get a sectional championship title before I graduate, all these things are all really things you look to when you start bowling,” due to his helping nature with the kids.
Templeton also made sure to salute Niagara Falls head coach Bill Rodgers, saying “he’s one of the best bowling coaches who’s ever coached me.”
Although Lockport only placed sixth in Class A at sectionals, the 2021 season should be highlighted for the Lions after claiming their first NFL title share since another split with Niagara Falls back in 2007.
“I have a great group. ... They work hard, they bowl all year, they bowl tournaments every weekend,” said Lockport head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “So really they’re a hardworking group of kids and they’re just a great team. Their very supportive of one another, (when) they come to practice they all help each other out. ... I think they’re just a dedicated group of bowlers and they’ve been doing this for so long.”
Sullivan would challenge that even being teenagers many of her Lions are better than adult bowlers.
With David Adams’ 300 as a freshman during the 2018-19 season, Peyton Anderson’s perfect game last winter, as well as Christian Rose and Cameron Kreger’s 300 games this season — two of only three 300s bowled on the boys side in 2021 — a roster this stacked shows that the Lockport head coach is not far off in her assessment.
Sullivan also delved into how chaotic the season was with COVID protocols. Having two separate stretches of playing three or more matches back-to-back-to-back, she shared how mentally and physically “exhausted” it made her Lions.
But being true bowlers, as well as getting help from volunteer assistant Bob Adams, the Lockport roster kept pushing onward.
“They know how many points they need to win or what they need to do to be able help each other if they’re having a bad day,” Sullivan said.
“They know the lanes and they know how to help each other because they watch other’s lines. But yeah, it was tough. I mean we started late ... but I think they were just happy to bowl, because that’s what they do. So bowling for school, they were just happy to be out there, and they didn’t care if we were bowling four matches in one week, just because that’s what they love to do.”
