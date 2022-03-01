Niagara Wheatfield unified bowling won the de facto Section VI championship Tuesday, placing first at the annual season-ending culmination event at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga.
Due to the boom of the sport in recent years, this year’s event was separated into two sessions. The Falcons were part of Session I, which featured the top 16 programs in terms of scoring, and bested their competition, which included Medina and Starpoint.
Grand Island, Lockport and Newfane were part of the afternoon session. Niagara Falls was supposed to be, but unfortunately was unable to attend due to a COVID pause.
Check out our photos of some of the action.
