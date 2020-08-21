NYPSHSAA preparing to make decision

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the governing body for the vast majority of the state's high school athletics, is anticipating news soon on the viability of a fall season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a Wednesday conference call that a decision on the fall season would be made "within a week."
Dr. Robert J. Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, tweeted the organization's plan Thursday, to be set into motion as soon as Cuomo offers the state's recommendation.
"As we anticipate guidance on interscholastic athletics from Governor Cuomo in the coming days," Zayas wrote, "I would like to utilize the following plan:
"Within 24 hours of guidance being released, Section Executive Directors, NYSPHSAA Officers & Robert Zayas will meet.
"Within 48 hours of guidance being released, the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force will meet.
"Within 72 hours of guidance being released, the NYSPHSAA Officers will render a decision “IF” necessary.
"As soon as the guidance is released, there will be a desire for immediate answers; utilizing a defined plan in advance, will help us to make decisions and provide recommendations that are beneficial for all student-athletes, schools and Sections."
In July, NYSPHSAA made the decision to push the start of the fall season back to Sept. 21. If it is determined that sports should not be played this fall, there is a plan in place to play all three sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — after Jan. 1.
