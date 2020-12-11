NYSPHSAA cancels winter championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Friday the decisions to cancel all of its 2021 winter championships and postpone all high-risk sports "until authorization is granted by state officials" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decisions were made with input from NYSPSHAA membership and the executive directors of the state's 11 high school sections.
“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a statement. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
On Nov. 17, NYSPHSAA set the tentative start date for high-risk winter sports — basketball, hockey, competitive cheer and wrestling — for Jan. 4, pending approval from state officials. Friday's announcement reinforces that those sports will not start until authorization is granted by the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic,” Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA president, said in a statement. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”
Tuesday, Section VI pushed the start of low- and moderate-risk sports — bowling, rifle, indoor track and swimming and diving — back to Jan. 4, aligning them with the potential start date for high-risk sports.
Low- and moderate-risk sports had been scheduled to start Dec. 14 in Section VI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.