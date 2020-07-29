NYSPHSAA votes on changes

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the governing body for the majority of high schools in the state, held its annual central committee meeting Wednesday via teleconference, voting on small changes to a number of sports.
The committee approved the expansion of Coaches and Officials Appreciation Days to three times per year, or once per season. Arenas in Albany and Glens Falls were approved to host boys and girls volleyball state championships, respectively, through 2023.
Changes were also made to wresting, which will move from 15 weight classes to 13 over a two-year test run starting in the 2020-21 school year. Field hockey added a running clock when there is a goal differential of five or more, as well as the option to provide masks for defenders during penalty corners. A waiver was passed for the nights rest rule and maximum number of contests for JV football players, allowing more players to participate in both JV and varsity.
Boys ice hockey will move to 17-minute periods, with adjusted penalty times, starting this year. It will also move to a two-referee, one-linesman system for regional and state championship games. New pitch-count restrictions were instituted for baseball this spring, and in indoor track and field, only one relay team per school will be allowed to compete at the state championships.
In other news, the NYSPHSAA announced its 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee on Tuesday, and it included Starpoint junior Carly Dell'Oso.
Each section in the state gets two SAAC members per year to represent their contemporaries. Last year, SAAC members promoted mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic while providing feedback on executive and central committee proposals.
