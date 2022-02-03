NYSPHSAA votes to add sixth class at state level

A new state classification may be on the way for high school sports.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee voted to add a sixth class for sports with 501 or more eligible teams in state championships. Baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer would receive a sixth class starting in the 2023-24 school year, pending approval from each sport’s committee.
The 75 largest teams by enrollment would be placed in Class AAA and the 100 smallest in Class D, while the remaining four classes would be divided evenly by four.
Boys basketball presently has the most participating schools with 737 statewide and would have enrollments of 1,101-4,605 in Class AAA, 675-1,1001 in Class AA, 362-674 in Class A, 218-361 in Class B, 116-217 in Class C and 18-115 in Class D.
Limited spectators for state tournaments declined
A Section VI proposal to limit boys basketball and state wrestling tournaments to fewer than 5,000 spectators was shot down in an 18-4 vote.
NYSPHSAA announced Jan. 18 that all spectators older than 5 years would be required to present proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of entry to comply with state Department of Health laws for gatherings over 5,000 people.
Full vaccination is defined as two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one Johnson and Johnson dose at least 14 days prior to each tournament. Masks are required at all times indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
