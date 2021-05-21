One week in, Newfane alone atop wrestling 'super league'

After the first week of the spring Niagara Frontier/Niagara-Orleans ‘super’ wrestling league dual meet slate, the Newfane Panthers sit atop the league standings with a 3-0 record in N/O matches.
The Panthers claimed a 69-6 win at home against Lockport on Tuesday before adding dual victories against Lewiston-Porter, 54-22, and Wilson, 65-6, Thursday at Lewiston-Porter High School.
Against the Lancers, Newfane built a 30-9 lead after seven weight classes on the way to winning its second dual meet of the week. At the conclusion of that match, the Panthers improved to 3-0 after defeating Wilson who, for this season, are wrestling an identical schedule to Lewiston-Porter’s.
Against Lew-Port, JJ Lucinski claimed the first win of the dual by way of a forfeit at 102 pounds. The very next bout of the evening would be the marquee matchup as Lancers freshman Caden Barrientos held off Newfane eighth grader Ayden Buttery, grinding out a 4-2 decision win at 110. Barrientos is a returning Section VI Class B champion and Division II fifth-place winner at 99 pounds.
A Mike Giannini forfeit at 118 gave the Lancers a brief lead, but Newfane's Aidan Gillings, Miguel Salas, Adam Huntington and Andy Lucinski all contributed six team points retake the lead, 30-9.
Lew-Port’s Ciaran Edwards interrupted the Newfane run with a pin at 152 pounds and with it captured his 100th career victory, becoming the 20th wrestler in program history to achieve that milestone.
"Getting my 100th varsity win has been a goal of mine since I was 7 years old," said Edwards after his milestone win. "It's really special to share the 100 Wins wall in the wrestling room with some of my former coaches, teammate, and legends that I looked up to as a youth."
Edwards continued: "My dad, Bill, who is also one of my coaches, has been my biggest supporter throughout my career. He's driven me all over the northeast and was even my drill partner during quarantine. He has been in my corner for nearly every match of my career, so it was special to share that moment with him after the match."
Eric Ridgeway and Phil Stevenson responded with six more Newfane team points apiece followed by a Lew-Port pin courtesy of James Marshall at 189 pounds. Newfane’s Simon Lingle and Charles Larosse finished the scoring, receiving forfeits at 215 and 285, respectively.
In Newfane’s win over Wilson, Lucinski achieved his 200th career victory. The two-time NYS finalist and University at Buffalo commit joined 2003 graduate and Panthers all-time great Ryan Needle (240 wins) as the only wrestlers in program history to reach the mark.
Elsewhere in N/O action on Thursday, both Niagara Falls and Starpoint claimed league wins in each team’s first dual meet of the spring.
New Wolverines head coach Josh Eagan claimed a win in his head coaching debut with a home victory over regular NFL rival North Tonawanda, 51-18.
Falls won eight of the 11 contested matches while accepting a forfeit at 110 pounds courtesy of Ja’shad Bumpers. Six Wolverines earned pins in the contest including Eian Peterson, Michael Syposs, Jesiere Carter, Edward Hill, Levi Cox and Javion Carter. Amarfio Reynolds Jr. earned a 21-4 technical fall for five team points while Darren Christian earned four points by way of a 13-3 major decision.
All three of North Tonawanda’s (0-2) wins were pins attributed by Anthony Swan, Aden Spina and Christopher Kinney.
Starpoint visited nearby rival Lockport and came away with a 72-4 victory in its first dual of the season.
The Spartans entered a full, 13-man lineup in the contest, a rare occurrence in the first week of high school wrestling throughout Western New York this school year. Starpoint captured wins in 12 of the 13 weights in the dual. Winners were James Leuer Jr., Zachary Caldwell, Dylan Lyness, Griffin LaPlante, Samuel Taylor, Gage LaPlante, Peyton Lyness, Michael Peters, George Thompson, Thomas Browne, Keith Coleman and Beckham Peehler.
Lockport (0-2) had one winner in junior Stefaan Fearon, who earned an 11-3 major decision at 285 pounds.
