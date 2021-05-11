LOCKPORT — The speedy season that was has come to an end for Lockport girls volleyball.
The No. 4 Lady Lions ran into a buzzsaw with No. 5 Orchard Park, as the Lady Quakers took a 3-0 road sweep Tuesday in the Section VI Class AA quarterfinals. The Lady Lions (9-4) bowed out in their first playoff match of 2021, while OP (8-5) advances to the semifinals to take on No. 1 Clarence on Thursday.
Lockport started out hot, taking a 4-0 lead in set one, with Ashlynn Johnson, Sophia Keleher and Jailyn Gillon all earning points on an ace, block and dig, respectively. But OP roared back taking an 8-4 advantage behind the play Mara Keats, Olivia Nellis and Summer Harris, as well some unforced errors by the Lady Lions.
Lockport did battle back, though, eventually knotting things up at 17 after a back-and-forth affair. Gillon, Kahniya James, Iyanna King, Bryann Simpson and Alexa Ventura all played pivotal roles in the stretch, as the Lady Lions would keep things tied all the way until 23-all.
But the Lady Quakers quickly responded. Outside of some errors on Lockport’s end, Nellis and Harris guided OP down the stretch to take the first set at 26-24. Those two names would be a thorn in the Lady Lions; side all game, as the duo and Molly Ryan buoyed OP to a dominant 25-8 second-set victory.
The third set was similar to the first. After going down 5-1 to start, the Lady Quakers answered with a six-point run to force a 7-5 margin. OP would play with a lead throughout from there, leaning in Harris and Nellis again as they each earned several points on kills. This would push the Lady Quakers to a 17-13 advantage in the late stages.
Lockport, once again, would continue to stay in it. James would make her presence felt, notching points on kills and a dig, as she recorded three straight points for Lockport. This led to a rally in which the Lady Lions deadlocked things at 18.
But OP jumped on Lockport once again, going up 21-18. The Lady Lions battled back again, this time taking advantage of some errors on the Lady Quakers’ end. OP, however, seemed too strong in the end, as the duo of Harris and Nellis recorded seven of their team’s final nine points to take the set at 27-25.
“Everybody makes mistakes, it’s just a matter of how you bounce back from it,” said Lockport head coach Steve Kojsza.
“And both teams made a lot of mistakes. I’m sure both teams will look back at the game and think they could’ve done a few things differently. But I like the way the girls persevered, especially after losing the second set the way that we did and pushed back for the third set, we really pushed OP there and we were right with ‘em for two of the sets.”
Kojsza said it was “a guessing game” when he’d be able to work with the Lady Lions after the season was delayed from the fall. Although it was rather quick and there was overlap from the winter and spring sports seasons, he’s happy he got to piece together a strong 9-4 season for the fall sports II.
Kojsza was also glad to have the underclassmen on the roster back on the court, knowing how crucial it’d be to have them competing after their last time together being in the fall of 2019. With the pandemic seeming to slowly calm down, he is interested to see how this spring season can roll over into the fall.
“It’s a lot quicker turnaround, so you kind of have to have a quicker memory on remembering a few things from this spring to, hopefully, this coming fall,” Kojsza said. “If we do have the season in the fall again, which it looks like we are. But it does give the girls kind of ‘OK, not too far off, I remember a lot of things,’ hopefully and they take whatever we’ve built off of here, including this match, and then moving on to next season.”
Johnson was pleasantly surprised by the season, due to the fact of how many Niagara Frontier League games the Lady Lions played, which resulted in an 8-3 league standing. The senior also enjoyed the return of fans to games after it seemed the whole 2020-21 school year would bar spectators from attending sporting events due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Even though it’s just the home parents, it’s still nice to have somebody here to see you play. ... You’re playing for somebody, more than just your team,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who plans to attend NCCC next school year and play for the Thunderwolves’ nationally-ranked basketball program, also had a message to offer for the players who may return next season.
“Don’t take it for granted, at all. Because you’re not gonna get it back, so you’ve just gotta do what you’ve gotta do,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.