You couldn’t have written a more fitting script for a ‘Friday the 13th’ that occurred with a full moon.
The varsity football matchup between Kenmore West and McKinley, which was scheduled to be played last Friday in Buffalo, was postponed due to threats of potential violence occurring at the game. Buffalo Public Schools interim athletic director Ryan Shepherd and the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda district’s athletic director, Brett Banker, came to the decision to hold off on the varsity and junior varsity — scheduled for Saturday — games due to some concerning messages on social media, according to the Buffalo News.
Reportedly, some students planned to use the game as a meeting area to strike up an altercation. The posts have not been shared since the story was reported.
This specific situation may be isolated but it is a theme that continues to rear its ugly head in the high school athletics community, particularly with football games. The same exact night as the West-McKinley game being postponed, Rochester’s Democrat & Chronicle reported that the Section V programs of East High School and Irondequoit High School ended their game with a series of fights breaking out among hundreds of students and fans. Five people were arrested and two police officers were injured.
The event led to the school districts and the Rochester Police Department working together toward a security plan for games moving forward.
The struggle of creating a safe haven at activities like sporting events has been tested over the years. Make no mistake about, Niagara County has had experiences like these two cases.
Todd Sukdolak is currently Lockport High School’s director of athletics, health and wellness, and dealt with an incident during his second winter on the job in 2016-17. After tons of banter back and forth taking place between Lockport and Niagara Falls fans, a brawl followed a boys varsity basketball game. The melee carried over into the streets and even led to gunshots being fired.
Sukdolak now takes that into consideration when handling the scheduling of basketball games against Niagara Falls.
“We’ve done some things to move basketball games (when) they’re playing the Falls to earlier times on Saturdays,” Sukdolak said. “As opposed to night games on a Friday or games at night.”
Similarly to the West-McKinley game, the trouble between Niagara Falls and Lockport was all started through social media posts. Sukdolak said social media is the cause for a lot of the trouble that may be brought into games from the outside community.
“It’s just a new bully pulpit too. Kids go on, bully kids ... that’s why we’ve had other major problems with suicide and other things,” Sukdolak said.
“The kids are relentless on there. They’re going onto sites they shouldn’t be on. They’re going and talking to people, starting fights. I mean it’s kind of one of the biggest reasons why I think social media’s a pain in the butt.”
Not all is bad between Niagara Falls and Lockport, Sukdolak added, noting that the two schools have even combined to house a varsity hockey team.
Niagara Falls athletic director Joseph Contento was on the other side of the situation but has echoed the same things about the schools’ connection since. He says what has helped in the years after has been the fact that the Niagara Falls and Lockport administrations have a rapport and dialogue when it comes to handling game day operations.
“When it first happened, we got together with our captains (and) with Lockport captains as well and had some communication with them,” Contento said. “I think that really helped. We brought it back to our teams. ... I think it really worked out.”
Now the programs make sure that their school resource officers are on hand and that local police officers are available as well. This is something that has been carried over to football games too, to ensure the safety of players and spectators alike.
“Ninety-five percent of our fans that come in are there to watch our players play, the other opposing team play,” Contento said. “We have security officers there, (and) school administration, and it’s really run smooth.”
Contento feels the problem, however, that continues to be the trend is that social media brings some unnecessary evils to schools and sporting events.
“Social media’s a hard concept. It’s tough to monitor,” Contento said. “We do our best. ... The best thing is, as far as students (and) our community, to tell us what’s happening. So if they see something, we have an open door policy, (they can) come see me ... and we’ll address it with our schools’ resource officers.”
Sukdolak’s predecessor at Lockport, Patrick Burke, said administration can face a tough task in ensuring safety at sporting events.
“You never know why people attend athletic contests on school property,” said Burke, who served as Lockport AD from 1995-2015.
“You have to hope that all attendees, students and adults, come to the games to be good spectators and to enjoy the competition. As an athletic administrator, you have to be prepared with both personnel and procedures in case some spectators show up with a different agenda. Safety for all involved is priority No. 1.”
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
