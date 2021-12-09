The spring 2021 wrestling season was unlike any before. Because of COVID-19, teams from Niagara and Orleans counties formed a one-time ‘super league,’ those in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties wrestled a fairly standard season, and Erie County programs were left behind for a month before being allowed to return to action.
Things are back to relative normal after that one-year blip, and the 2021-22 regular season officially kicked off Nov. 29 in Western New York.
Just over a week in, things appear to be on schedule. Just as in previous years, the slate will be highlighted by critical qualifier and championship event dates in the calendar set forth by individual leagues, Section VI and NYSPHSAA.
The 2021 spring ‘super league’ proved to be a smashing success by all accounts, given the circumstances. The Niagara Falls Wolverines under new head coach Josh Eagan ran away with the league championship with a perfect 10-0 dual meet record while topping the WNY Athletics large school dual meet power rankings for all of WNY by the end of the season. Starpoint, Newfane and Niagara Wheatfield all tied with 8-2 records within the league, wrestling very competitive duals against one another.
All four teams are back to their regularly-scheduled competition this winter in their respective leagues and all four carry high expectations for league, class, sectional and possibly state honors by the end of the season.
The WNY Athletics dual meet power ranking released Tuesday had Niagara Falls as the top-ranked large school in all of WNY, followed by Starpoint at No. 3 and Wheatfield fourth. In the small school ranking, Newfane is up to No. 2, moving up one spot after the opening week.
With big expectations for the traditional powerhouses, regime changes at Kenmore and Lewiston-Porter, strong participation at the likes Wilson, Albion, Barker/Royalton-Hartland, Lockport and North Tonawanda, the return to action this season will be critical for the future of both the NFL and Niagara-Orleans leagues.
Wrestling fans were treated to some All-Niagara County heavyweight showdowns this past weekend at the Starpoint Duals, where Niagara Falls finished a perfect 5-0 with wins over Starpoint (32-27) and Newfane (42-24). Newfane also earned a quality win over the Spartans, 38-27. Newfane finished 4-1 while the Spartans landed at 3-2 on the day.
Newfane
The perennial powerhouse Panthers expect to dominate the N-O again, take runs at the Section VI Class C/D and sectional championship team titles, and contend for the Section VI Division II Dual Meet title this winter.
“Our expectation is to win the Niagara-Orleans league title for the ninth straight season,” said Newfane assistant coach Kevin Lucinski. “We’ve been building this team for about 10 years from youth club to modified, junior varsity and now finally at the varsity level. We want to win the sectional dual meet title, but that means competing with Falconer, Pioneer and Iroquois — three of the best teams in the state. Individually, we feel like we have about six or seven kids that have a legitimate shot at competing for a spot in the state wrestling tournament.”
Newfane placed five wrestlers at the 2021 Section VI Division II championships on its way to a third-place finish in the team scoring. The Panthers were led by two sectional champions, the now-graduated University at Buffalo 141-pounder Andy Lucinski and returning senior Charles LaRose at 285 pounds. Besides LaRose, Newfane will also enjoy the return of three more sectional place winners in senior Simon Lingle (third, 215) and freshmen Ayden Buttery (third, 110) and Aiden Gillings (second, 118). Gillings secured a sectional title in the 2019-20 season as a seventh grader at 99 pounds.
The rest of the lineup will be rounded out by returners like Miguel Salas, Adam Huntington, JJ Lucinski and newcomer Brayden Kellison-Neglia. Huntington was a sectional place winner in 2019-20.
The Panthers are 40-0 in their last eight years within Niagara-Orleans dual meets — not counting the 2021 ‘super league’ — and will look to extend that remarkable win streak this year with Section VI Dual Meet Championship goals in mind.
Niagara Falls
Under first-year head coach Josh Eagan, the Wolverines carried over their 2019-20 success into the odd spring 2021 season, wrapping up their second straight ‘league’ title and ascending to the top of the sectional tournament standings and final team power rankings by the end of the season.
The Wolverines captured their first NFL title in a decade in 2019-20 and finished a perfect 10-0 in the spring ‘super league.’ Seven place finishers guided the Wolverines to the Section VI Division I tournament team title, led by three returning sectional champions in Jaden Crumpler, Amarfio Reynolds Jr. and Jesiere Carter. Also returning with top-four finishes are Grady Peterson and Ja’Shad Bumpers, followed by a host of returning starters and contributors like Eian Peterson, Mike Syposs, Darren Christian and Max Hill.
“We have three returning sectional champions which is nice, but they won it last year and you cannot just expect that to happen again,” Eagan said. “This is a new season and a lot can change. You can’t get overconfident or expect anyone to just lay down. If anything, when you return from a successful season like we had last year, you have a target on your back. … People want to knock you off. We have to bring our A-game every competition.”
The Falls should be the early favorite to repeat as champions in the NFL and Class AA tournament with real Section VI Dual Meet Championship aspirations. However, strong Lancaster and Starpoint teams, a Wheatfield team that could play spoiler and a host of hungry Erie County Interscholastic Confrence large school teams will be eager to compete for a sectional team title.
“Our numbers are great this year and our practices have been very productive,” said Eagan. “We have a lot of leaders on our team that have really stepped up. Our goals are to win the league again, the Section VI Duals, the class tournament, and to send at least four kids to states and have a few all-state wrestlers. Our staff will not set the bar low but we need to push ourselves every day.”
The Wolverines were tested but showed their strength in defeating strong small school powers Iroquois and Newfane and edging out the Spartans at the Starpoint Duals last Saturday. The head-to-head win over Starpoint could prove to be especially critical for Section VI Dual Meet Championships seeding considerations next month.
NF will be tested again this month at the Linda Knuutila Memorial Tournament in December, the first half of its NFL slate and the Akron Holiday Tournament. Circle Jan. 19 on the calendar for the annual showdown with Niagara Wheatfield at NFHS, a match for the Niagara Cup that usually decides the NFL champion.
Niagara Wheatfield
It will be a new year, but the expectations don’t change for the storied Falcons and head coach Rick Sweney, now in his 44th year of coaching at the varsity level. The Falcons will be light on seniors (two total), making for a very young roster, heavy from middle schoolers to sophomores.
“We are fortunate enough to have two sectional champions and some other quality wrestlers back this season,” said Sweney. “It’s all about certifying at the right place and staying healthy. We only have two seniors — both heavyweights — but we will have some good kids filling the lineup. But as always, it all comes down keeping everyone healthy, certifying and matching up right.”
Sweney’s returning sectional champions are juniors Tremell Mathews and Collin Coughenour. Mathews captured his first sectional title in the spring at 126 pounds while Coughenour claimed his third Section VI Division I crown in only four years. Sophomore Te’Shaun Mathews returns with a third-place VI finish while eighth-grader Garrett Chase had a fourth-place finish in spring. Expect the rest of the lineup to be filled with returners like Chase Richards, Joseph Cicco, Trevon Mathews and Andre Clause.
The NFL returns to a normal schedule this winter, welcoming its three Erie County members — Grand Island, Kenmore, and CSAT — back to competition. Wheatfield last won the NFL dual meet title in 2018-19 but captured the Section VI Division I Dual Meet Championship a year later (there was no tournament in 2018-2019). The Falcons won the first sectional dual meet title in 2017 as well.
Despite the youth and perceived depth of the Wheatfield roster, Sweney still expects his grapplers to compete hard, “do their thing, get pins, not get pinned, get some upsets. … We will work as hard as we can and do what we can. I am a fighter … we’re fighters.”
Wheatfield started the season with a runner-up finish at the annual Matthew Marino Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Webster-Schroeder (Section V) last weekend, led by one champion in Coughenour and three runners-up.
Starpoint
Expectations are high again under eighth-year head coach Steve Hart.
The Spartans finished 8-2 in the ‘super league’ in the spring and 8-3 overall with a non-league loss to bitter rival and small school sectional champion Pioneer.
As an ECIC school, Starpoint was left without its entire slate of ECIC Division II rivals, sans Pioneer, with the delaying of the sport last spring in Erie County; it was a no-brainer for the Spartans to join their Niagara County neighbors in the ‘super league.’
With a jump back to their ECIC II slate, the Spartans will see all of their regular league rivals with the exception of Pioneer, which once again switched places with Iroquois from ECIC II to III based on this year’s BEDS numbers. However, the Spartans will match up with the Panthers on Saturday at the annual Pioneer Hillcrest Duals.
“Our season goals are nothing short of the ECIC II title,” Hart said. “We expect to compete for the Section VI Division Dual Meet title while also developing our newer, younger wrestlers along the way and building young men with strong character and a hard work ethic. Niagara Falls, Lancaster and Niagara Wheatfield are the top dogs we are working to gain ground on.”
The Spartans last won the ECIC II title in 2016-17.
Hart has once again put together an extremely challenging schedule to align with the high expectations for his team, especially in December. The Spartans hosted a number of quality teams in their Spartan Duals last weekend. The Hillcrest Duals are next, followed by the powerful Linda Knuutila Memorial Tournament on Dec. 17-18 at Niagara County Community College. Then, the Spartans will trek into Section IV territory to compete in the 64th annual Windsor Christmas Tournament. Windsor is a tournament steeped in tradition and a staple of the wrestling calendar in upstate New York annually, regarded as one of the premier individual tournaments in all of NYS.
Also, the Spartans will make the nearly 100-mile drive from Mapleton to Falconer High School to take on the 2020 state small school champion Golden Falcons in a non-league dual before hosting the tough Iroquois Chiefs the very next night in a match that could be for the ECIC II title. Starpoint defeated the Chiefs at home on Saturday by an impressive margin of 55-16.
The Spartans were paced to a third-place finish in the spring 2021 Section VI Division I championships by eight place winners, including four finalists. Six of them are among a large group of returnees this season.
Sophomore Gage LaPlante returns with the most accolades on the team, coming off a runner-up finish at 132 pounds in the spring after his first Section VI Division I title at 99 pounds in 2019-20. Eighth-grade sensation Griffin LaPlante returns this season boasting a runner-up finish in 2021, as does junior lightweight JR Leuer, the Division I runner-up at 102 pounds. Classmates Matt Caldwell and CJ Uptegrove both return with top-four sectional finishes, as does eighth-grader Zach Caldwell. Returners like Peyton Lyness, Landon Grainy, Thomas Browne, George Thompson and Keith Coleman will help to round out the lineup.
“Our individual goals are as high as our team goals,” said Hart. “We are hopeful to improve upon our sectional placements, send multiple wrestlers to the state tournament and earn multiple state place finishes in Albany.”
