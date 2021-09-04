Prep football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 3

Lewiston-Porter's James Marshall carries the ball during a game against Wilson on Friday in Wilson.

 Paul Battson

FOOTBALL

Class A South

Frontier 34, Will. South 7

W. Sen. West 53, South Park 34

Class B South

W. Sen. East 63, Lake Shore 12

Non-league

Wilson 13, Lew-Port 7

Grand Island 34, Cheektowaga 0

Clarence 63, N. Tonawanda 12

Hamburg 36, Nia. Wheatfield 14

McKinley 14, Niagara Falls 0

All.-Limestone 20, Catt/LV 12 

Burgard 22, EA/Holland 21

Ken. East 20, Dunkirk 0

Jamestown 38, Orchard Park 27

Medina 54, Timon 6

Portville 28, Gowanda/Pine Valley 6

Randolph 47, JFK 0

Salamanca 36, Springville 8

St. Francis 44, Liverpool 13

Sweet Home 28, Amherst 21

Will. North 34, Will. East 28

