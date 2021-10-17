RBL finds players invested in rebuild

MIDDLEPORT — Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville is finding out what type of players are in its football program.
The Silverbacks are not looking at the quality of players between the lines, but instead looking at which players are truly invested in the program, which players have a desire to improve and which players want to be part of building a program from scratch.
On the field, it has been a challenging season for RBL, which drew two of the best teams in Class B North — Albion and WNY Maritime — in the first three weeks and saw two games postponed due to COVID-19.
The Silverbacks have yet to win any of their six games this season, but there have been small improvements, which show many of the players are still engaged and have no desire to fold due to a lack of success.
“We’ve had a tough draw from the get-go and when you start to struggle, you have guys that question whether they’re good or if they can succeed,” RBL head coach Joe Suhr said. “We just have to learn how to win. It’s the little mistakes, the turnovers, the third-and-longs — it’s the little things that have really gotten us.”
Some of RBL’s improvement on the field has been noticeable. It fought back from a 17-0 deficit to Lewiston-Porter on Oct. 5 and had a chance to take the lead on its final possession, only to fall short in a 17-14 loss.
The Silverbacks also played a tight game with Cheektowaga on Friday, a 28-0 loss that was closer than the scoreboard indicated due to six turnovers, including four in five possessions in the second half.
Other improvements are less noticeable, but just as important. Players are beginning to learn what the coaching staff is attempting to implement strategically and as a program.
“You can make growth in the second year of a rebuild, but it doesn’t always show in the scorebook,” Suhr said. “We are a much, much better team. … (Cheektowaga) is a team that went toe-to-toe with Albion and we got blown out by Albion and we were in the game. I think that shows the growth. That’s what we sell to the kids — are we better now than we were yesterday.”
Like many teams, hopes of a playoff berth or a league championship have long faded away for RBL, but the coaching staff is focused on the virtues of high school football. The Silverbacks have weekly team dinners and simply enjoy playing the game.
“We’re selling them on what it means to put in a week of hard work, what it means to be a brotherhood with your teammates and what it means to have fun with it,” Suhr said. “We’ve been trying to do that a little more in practice, while still working on our fundamentals and getting better as a team.”
