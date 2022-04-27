Roddy Gayle looked at ease, laughing and joking with friends. It’s why he came back from Utah.
Gayle left Lewiston-Porter in December 2020 with prospects of an upcoming basketball season murky due to COVID-19. He transferred west to basketball power Wasatch Academy, where fewer restrictions allowed him to continue playing at a high level.
But Gayle wanted to finish high school at home.
When Wasatch’s season concluded in February, Gayle decided to return home and graduate from Lew-Port after spending most of the previous 14 months nearly 2,000 miles away. A bright future at Ohio State may await in the fall, but Gayle still has the same wants and desires of any high school kid.
“Being so far from home and having to transfer into college right away, it was going to take a toll on a lot of time at home,” Gayle said. “I just wanted to spend this time with my family and friends. … Just being able to connect with them — knowing the next couple years there won’t be too much time to spend with my family and friends — it’s been great.”
Gayle obviously was unable to help Lew-Port’s varsity basketball team on the court this season, but he quickly learned there was another way to make an impact on Lancer basketball before graduation.
COVID didn’t just affect Gayle’s Lew-Port basketball plans in 2020. The school had gotten its unified basketball program rolling the spring of 2019, but the pandemic wiped out two full seasons of the sport.
When the program was instituted, Gayle was passionate and had a desire to help. In class, Gayle happened to overhear teacher Max Hyland was the coach this season and expressed interest in joining as an assistant.
So when Lew-Port took the court for a scrimmage Tuesday at Lockport High School, Gayle wore Lancer green on the bench for the first time in more than two years. He laughed, encouraged and even teased some of the players by raising his right hand high above his 6-foot-5 frame for a high-five.
“I told them I wanted to be a part of it because putting a smile on kids faces is my goal in life,” Gayle said. “It was all a dream come true. … It’s a fun thing to do and they understand it. Practices have been great, the kids have been great. I’m just excited to see what the season’s going to be like.”
Hyland also often allows Gayle to come up with practice ideas. Although Hyland is well-versed in coaching after working with the school’s hockey and lacrosse teams, he did not play high school basketball. That’s where Gayle’s knowledge comes in handy.
“The highest level of basketball I ever played was eighth grade, so I’m going to let the professional run it,” Hyland quipped. “The kids love learning from him. He’s so humble and he’s such a good kid. He enjoys it and the kids enjoy it ten-fold.”
On the internet or on television, many see Gayle as one of the top recruits in the country. He is ranked No. 36 overall by Rivals.com and No. 56 by ESPN. Gayle is one of three players from Western New York — Jonny Flynn in 2007 and Jordan Nwora in 2017 — to be named in the top-100 since ESPN began compiling rankings in 2007.
Although everyone is well aware of Gayle’s basketball prowess, he can be himself and the players ask only for his thoughts and to occasionally throw down a vicious dunk in practice.
“Sometimes they ask me to dunk and they get amazed,” Gayle said, “but they know who I am.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.