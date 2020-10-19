Roy-Hart boys soccer shuts out Akron for N-O lead

ROYALTON — Rain or shine, Royalton-Hartland boys soccer keeps showing up this fall.
The Rams were able to shut out Niagara-Orleans League rival Akron 2-0 Monday at Royalton-Hartland High School. Roy-Hart (5-1 N-O) not only reclaimed the top spot in N-O League standings, it was able to avenge its lone loss of the season to win its fifth straight game.
Even on a night where weather conditions moved the game’s start time up, Roy-Hart battled all factors to come out on top. After scoreless play for the first 32 minutes, senior Aidan Bligh opened up the scoring by netting his fourth goal of the season.
The Rams’ second score came from Peter Martillotta, as he scorched a free kick after Bligh drew a foul. Only in his sophomore year, Martillotta is leading the team in scoring with five goals this season.
A major key for R-H was limiting the offense for Akron (4-2 N-O). Suffering their second shutout loss of the season, the Tigers did not see junior forward Travis Fry get on the board, as he was held scoreless after notching seven goals in the team’s first five games.
Roy-Hart head coach Greg Martillotta, Peter’s father, was pleased with how his boys came ready to play, even with the elements. In a battle of the N-O’s two top teams, the coach was enthused by the wherewithal the boys showed.
“Man, in some difficult weather, it was a difficult game, and we had to claw out a victory, so I was really impressed with their effort,” said Greg Martillotta, who has put R-H in position to compete for its first boys soccer league title since 2000. “And in such a difficult environment and against a very good team. ... It was two good teams out there tonight.”
Martillotta thinks the main difference between Monday’s result and the Rams’ 4-1 loss to Akron on Oct. 5 was the return of several injured defensive players, as well as the team’s chemistry having developed since that season-opening defeat. He commended the offense in the win, as well as senior goalie Brad Voelker, who came up with seven saves in his second shutout of the year.
The younger Martillotta said Bligh told him how much confidence he had in him prior to his free kick, which the former chipped it into the top corner over Akron goaltender Sean Brennan. Following along with the game plan to spread the ball to the wings, Peter thinks things paid off for the Rams because they were able to get out and take advantage of their speed in space.
Coming into his own as the team’s leading scorer, Peter discussed the impact he’s already had on Roy-Hart’s season.
“It’s been great honestly. I didn’t expect this coming into the season,” said Peter, who was an honorable mention All-N-O selection last year as a freshman. “I worked hard like all offseason trying to get better, and so far it’s paying off, so I’m happy about that.”
Bligh also discussed his goal, sharing that the Tigers’ back four on defense were positioned well on the cross play. The senior knew if he could hit a feint maneuver, then slot the kick towards the front post, he’d be able to get by and he eventually did in the short corner.
Bligh also talked about the elephant in the room — losing to the Tigers back in the season opener. He shared what mindset was needed to be able to get over the hump and knock them off.
“I think we made sure we didn’t get in our heads about our last meeting versus Akron,” said Bligh, who was a small schools All-Western New York selection last fall. “Obviously they really stunned us and I think we really improved defensively, seeing as we’ve got a clean sheet. And we made sure we scouted up the field, and when we did, we made it count.”
Bligh said Monday’s win was a “big confidence booster” as Roy-Hart controls its own destiny with four league games remaining. The hope, though, is that this game sets the team on the right path and that this moment isn’t taken for granted.
“We can’t let that get to our heads. We’ve just gotta make sure that we keep playing the way we’re playing,” Bligh said. “We can’t get cocky and make every moment count with that.”
Next up for the Rams is Albion, as R-H visits the Purple Eagles at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
