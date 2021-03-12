AMHERST — The Channel Cats’ magical season has come to an end.
Fourth-seeded Royalton-Hartland boys swimming had its superb 2021 came to a close in the Section VI championships, as No. 2 Williamsville South took the Ontario Bracket, 95-75, Friday at Transit Road Middle School. It was a dominant showing by the Billies, who won 11 of the meet’s 12 events.
The Channel Cats did see a familiar face in its lone win, as senior Carter Green capped his final season at R-H by winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:16.87. A 2020 Section VI Class C champion, Green was able to share on what this season was like with this sectional championship appearance and an undefeated Niagara-Orleans League season.
“Honestly, it’s pretty much what I wanted. I wasn’t expecting to be here today because that Springville meet when we came back and won by two points,” said Green, alluding to Tuesday’s 89-87 win over No. 1 Springville. “Honestly one of the best meets ... it is the best meet that I’ve ever witnessed and been a part of. But I’m so happy that we came this far.”
Green, who is awaiting acceptance into the United States Air Force Academy, also had a message to share to the young swimmers in Roy-Hart’s program.
“Keep working and even if you’re not getting first place, that doesn’t really matter,” Green said. “The reason why we won that Springville meet is because we kept getting those thirds- and fourth-places. Just because you’re not on top, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work hard and get the best times you can.”
That formula would have been intact if the Channel Cats could pull out some race wins Friday. Roy-Hart took second with Green in the 200 free (1:49.70, personal best), as well as personal-bests in runner-up places for Noah Stern with the 50 free (23.14) and 100 free (51.65) and Sean Labiak in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.47).
The Channel Cats also placed second in all three relays, with the 200 medley team of Zachary Livergood, Charles Rickard, Nick Saia and James Heideman (1:53.15), the 200 free squad of Green, Stern, Rickard and Andrew Ossont (1:35.95) and lastly the 400 free crew of Green, Stern, Ossont and Jacob Hagen.
R-H also took bronze finishes in five solo events, with Rickard (100 free, 55.80, PB), Ossont (200 IM,2:22.43, PB), Livergood (100 back, 1:06.94, PB), Saia (100 fly, 1:07.15, PB) and Chris Ulrich (500 free, 5:57.55).
Similarly to Green, Saia said the Springville meet will be the moment he looks back on the most from this season. The team captain shared how much of a “family” this group became and that “we were one in the pool.”
Under the tutelage of R-H coaches Dottie Barr and Lindsay Yates, Saia discussed what it’s been like being a Channel Cat the past four seasons.
“It’s been a ride all four of ‘em, it’s been fun. I mean Roy-Hart, in our league, we’ve performed the best,” Saia said. “When I joined, I wasn’t the best, neither am I now. But such great coaches and such a great team to work with and work under, it’s been a pleasure.”
Despite only swimming since 2018, Stern has embraced the sport full on, taking over as the Channel Cat’s emotional leader. Constantly cheering his guys on and giving younger swimmers pep talks, Stern was enamored with how “electrifying” the sport of swimming was as he came along, which has helped him develop a deep love for the water.
Thinking back on how successful this COVID-restricted and shortened season went, Stern was able to take it all in at once.
“There’s really no words. The team really ... we expressed heart and soul into this sport all season long,” Stern said.
“And even from last meet, from where we came out on top from being the underdogs and everybody putting out great times, to ... even today, people are doing even better than what we did last meet and I cannot express how proud I am of everything that we have accomplished this year. From people ... doubting us that we might not win league this year, to going undefeated and having each other’s backs and especially the coaches, for putting in all the work, late nights. It was definitely what you call a team effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.