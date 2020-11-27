The fall of 2020 was one like no other for Royalton-Hartland soccer.
Not only did the boys claim their first Niagara-Orleans League title since 2000, the girls earned their first championship share in program history. As uneven as 2020 has been, this was a historic fall for the "Ramily."
"As we were approaching Thanksgiving and taking time to think back and reflect on things we're thankful for and I was thinking about our team," said girls coach Rich Jennings.
"They demonstrated that mental toughness, where there's gonna be times in life where things don't go your way, you know? You don't get what you were anticipating receiving or things don't go the way you thought they were gonna go. And that mental toughness, that ability to take what was given and then use what you've been given for good."
Although COVID-19 presented challenges on and off the field this season, Jennings was moved by how the girls came together as one and put aside the distractions in today's climate.
"Once we got into practices, you could see that they had a focus," Jennings said. "They wanted to accomplish something. They wanted to win league. They wanted to do something the school has never had happen within the girls soccer program. That passion that they had drove them and it helped them to work through a lot of those issues that so many schools ... had to face."
One moment Jennings will look back to was during the N-O championship game at Wilson. The Lakewomen had shut out the Lady Rams during their Oct. 20 game and R-H trailed 2-1 at half.
During the halftime chat, Reanna Perkins decided to chime in.
"Girls, we're gonna win this. I have no doubt no doubt in my mind, we're winning this game," Jennings recalls Perkins saying.
And that's exactly what they did, as Perkins assisted on a Kara Choate goal to knot things at 2 before Nadia White closed things out with her second score of the game.
One key was following Choate's lead, as she was third in the N-O with 18 goals. But Jennings was just thrilled to see Lady Rams like Perkins stepping up whenever it was needed most, which took place throughout the season.
On the boys side, coach Greg Martillotta saw how "hungry" his guys were as they continued to grind while being separated during quarantine. It wasn't ideal, but the Rams kept their heads down and pushed forward, showing Martillotta 2020 could bring a special season.
"I was able to stay in touch with the guys during the offseason when we were down and waiting," Martillotta said. "I was appreciative to talk with them. They stayed hungry, they worked, and to pull it off here and then come through and have the season, and have it be such a success was, I mean, beyond words. It was awesome, really cool."
All of the 2020 season will be memorable for Martillotta, but one particular memory that stands out is when captains Aidan Bligh and Trent Choate addressed the team during their abridged training camp.
"They wanted a chance to speak at the beginning of the season. They spoke how important it was to them to try to win the league title this year," Matillotta said. "And to kind of instill that in the boys in the preseason and (go) nose to the grindstone all season to try to pull it off. And I tell you, it's such a competitive league this year, all the coaches did a great job. All the teams were fantastic and every game was a battle and it was not easy, but things are earned."
Playing in a league with all but one squad finishing at .500 or better, the Rams played in five one-score games. The R-H boys weathered those close games, shook off a two-game losing streak before the regular season finale and also took care of Wilson to win the league.
Similarly to Lewiston-Porter's Woods twins, Roy-Hart's two best players are a set of siblings. The Choate twins, Trent and Kara, both impacted their seasons as catalysts for both championship squads.
Trent shared how "different" the 2020 season was, noting that he was taken aback by the effects that COVID posed. But being able to come out on top as a league champion was what made going through the hoops and hurdles all worth it for the small schools All-Western New York selection.
One moment that Trent will look back on is the sectional playoff game against Alden, where he vanquished the Bulldogs with two goals in a 3-0 shutout. Trent may have had some added incentive since his dad, Todd, is an Alden alumnus.
"It kind of was like a nice little throwback because my dad was friends with a bunch of the parents because he went to school with them," Trent said.
Make no mistake though, Trent was well aware of what Kara was putting together with her girls. Let's just say it added some fuel to an ongoing family feud.
"It's been quite a rivalry between me and my sister, I'll be honest," Trent said with a laugh. "It's fun, I definitely had a lot of fun doing it. It's taken a lot of work, not just during season but post season, and it's definitely paying off."
Kara decided to take the high road, sharing how much she's enjoyed seeing her brother become the player he is. But she has the upper hand in bragging rights this season, finishing as one of WNY's top 25 point leaders on the girls side.
"I'm very proud of him because it's just exciting to watch him," Kara said. "I was excited to be able to watch him because, at first in the beginning of the season, I didn't think I'd be able to go to any of his games. But it was great to see him play and he put the hard work in. And yes, we have a rivalry about who can score the most goals and points, but I'm glad that he pushed through and put in a lot of hard work and earned (all the) attention he gets."
Knowing how big the target would be on the girls' backs, Kara said the team felt the pressure of the season early on. Although there was excitement claiming the league crown, Kara said beating Wilson was "a sigh of relief."
The girls knew history was being made, which provided even more incentive pushing through the pandemic.
"We were definitely grateful to have our season and we knew coming in on day one that we had to put in 10 times harder work than we have in previous seasons," Kara said.
"Because of how late (we started) and how we didn't have a preseason really. ... It showed a lot of character in our team because people could've just waved off saying, 'Oh, it's just soccer.' But we all put in the hard work to earn our league title and push through COVID, even in the hard times when we sometimes weren't even able to practice."
