There’s a standard and then there’s the Royalton-Hartland standard.
The Rams finished a respectable 8-5 last season, but it was a step back from the softball prowess the program has seen over the last decade. Roy-Hart went 23-0 in Niagara-Orleans League play the two seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season the Rams were looking to limit errors and return to the top of the N-O League standings. Check and check. Roy-Hart went 12-2 during the regular season, including a perfect 10-0 in league play.
Now the program is seeking its first sectional championship. The Rams have secured a number of red runner-up patches over the years, but never the blue championship patch.
They reached the finals five times and the semifinals three times in the last 10 seasons, with first-year head coach Taylor Kneeled (née Fry), going 0-3 in the finals as player for the school from 2011-2015 before becoming an All-American at Herkimer and becoming a key player for Mercyhurst.
Roy-Hart opens sectional play as the No. 3 seed in Class B-2 and will host sixth-seeded JFK today at 5 p.m.
“We’ve always had the red patch. We’re working for blue,” Kneeland said. “... We never wanted to get ahead of ourselves and take the week for what it was. Now that we’re in sectionals, it would be great to get a blue patch, but we’re just taking it game-by-game.”
At the center of Roy-Hart’s success is Reanna Perkins, a St. Bonaventure commit who has established herself as one of the most complete players in Western New York. No other player has stepped into the pitching circle for the Rams this season and Perkins has delivered a 1.51 ERA. Her 150 strikeouts are nearly double her earned runs (18), hits (43) and walks (17) combined.
Roy-Hart surrendered 66 runs — including two games of 10-plus runs — in league play last year, but has trimmed the number to 34 this season.
Perkins has also been a nightmare for opposing pitchers at the plate, upping her batting average from .400 to .632, to go along with a .686 on-base percentage, a 1.658 slugging percentage and 32 RBIs. The senior has 24 hits this season and 17 have been extra-base hits, including 10 home runs.
“I worked pretty hard over the winter,” Perkins said. “I took some lessons with my pitching coaches and they gave me some good tips. I just tried to stay focused, take it one pitch at a time and just get through it.”
Last season Roy-Hart fielded a young squad, with one senior on the roster. This year it has three eighth-graders and two freshmen, but six of the 12 players on the team return from a year ago on the new-look team.
The Rams are hitting .314 as a team, with junior Juliana Buscarino hitting .479 with 18 RBIs and has clubbed nine extra-base hits. Classmate Maria Peracciny is hitting .368 with 13 RBIs, as Roy-Hart is reaching base in nearly half of its at-bats.
“Varsity is definitely way faster paced than JV, so I think it has helped the girls who do have a year under their belts,” Kneeland said. “Also, the eighth- and ninth-grade girls had to make quick adjustments.”
