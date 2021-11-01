Royalton-Hartland’s girls soccer team was prepared for the championship moment it had never experienced before.
Playing in their first Section VI final ever, the Niagara-Orleans League champion Rams recalled on a lesson learned in their season-opening loss and outlasted an unbeaten opponent over an emotionally exhausting tangle through extra time.
Reanna Perkins stood tall in goal stopping all 10 shots she faced over 110 minutes of field play in the Class B2 title game against Fredonia. The senior keeper also had a pair of saves against five penalty kicks that ultimately decided what she called “the biggest win we’ve ever had.”
Roy-Hart won its first sectional championship in history Saturday night at Williamsville North, technically sharing the crown with Fredonia after playing to a one-goal draw in regulation and four overtime periods, but getting a 5-3 result from the shootout to determine who would meet B1 champion Lewiston-Porter in in the overall B title match tonight at Williamsville East.
Kaitlyn Mettier, Nadia White, Kara Choate and Grace Parker all put penalty kicks in the back of the net for the win, a reversal of Roy-Hart’s 0-for-4 shooting performance from a loss at Holley in a tournament to kick off the season.
Rams coach Richard Jennings emphasized penalty kicks in practice throughout the fall.
“We worked on it all season, not knowing when the moment would come,” Jennings said after the sectional title victory. “Working with our goalies, working with our players. And man, they really showed up tonight.”
Perkins, the reigning N-O softball player of the year who has committed to a scholarship from St. Bonaventure, admitted she felt trepidation before playing in her first soccer sectional final.
“I think we all were,” she said. “In my five years playing soccer here, we’ve never won any sectionals before. I was super excited to come out here.”
Perkins’ game-winning saves against half of Fredonia’s four shooters avenged losses against the Hillbillies in the past two sectional softball playoffs. Perkins had let in the tying goal on a penalty kick with fewer than three minutes left in regulation.
“Obviously, I was nervous like anyone else would be,” she said. “But I remembered to stick to my gut and be confident in my abilities, and always remember that what happens, I tried my best to always go out there and give it my all.”
“Reanna Perkins is a phenomenal person, a phenomenal athlete as well,” Jennings said. “She gives her heart to it. She’s one of our leaders out there. I’m so proud of her. She never gives up, for sure.”
White scored the go-ahead goal on a 35-yard kick to the upper corner in the 64th minute of regulation with an assist from freshman Allie Trombley.
Choate, the second-leading scorer in Section VI with 38 goals, was stopped on a penalty kick, hit a post and the crossbar in a valiant effort to ram home the winner for Roy-Hart during two full 10-minute overtimes, and two five-minute battles for the golden goal.
“She was a little tired,” Jennings said. “She was hard on herself. That’s a big moment, a good opportunity. But we come back.
“One of the things we remind her about is, you are not defined by a moment that happens on a field out here. Your value, your identity, your purpose in life is so much deeper than a ball in the net. So don’t allow that happens in one of these moments to distract you from what’s true about you.”
The first championship is a defining moment in Roy-Hart’s rise, validated by a top-five ranking locally and top 25 in the state. Now the Rams match up against No. 1 small school Lew-Port for a spot in Far West Regionals.
“It reinforces everything that we have been fighting hard for all these years,” Jennings said. “We used to be at the bottom of the league. That’s not where we are at anymore. They’ve fought hard, they’ve worked hard, in and out of season.
“They deserve this championship.”
