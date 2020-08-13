Roy-Hart's Boyle commits to VCU baseball

From one set of Rams to the next, Gavyn Boyle has found his collegiate home.
Royalton-Hartland's rising junior announced his commitment to Virginia Commonwealth University baseball via Twitter on Aug. 6. The 2019 first team All-Niagara-Orleans selection, New York's No. 2 outfielder in the class of '22, according to prepbaseballreporter.com, has his sights set past graduation.
Why VCU? For starters, it's one of the Atlantic 10's top programs. The Rams have compiled a 272–171 record under head coach Shawn Stiffler, winning the 2019 A-10 regular season championship.
Stiffer, the 2019 A-10 Coach of the Year, guided VCU to its first regular season A-10 title in 2017, as well as its first A-10 Tournament championship and an NCAA Super Regional run back in 2015.
All that considered, Boyle's decision was a no-brainer.
"Basically, I just fell in love with it, where the area was," said Boyle, discussing VCU's campus in Richmond. "I really liked the coaches and how they were. And the school's really nice, and the field's super nice, so I mean it fit perfectly really."
It never hurts having a tie in the staff, either. Mike McRae, who was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at both Niagara University and Canisius College, is an assistant coach with the Rams.
"(He said) he liked it down there and how on Jan. 1 we're already outside for the first practices on the field, instead of being up here," Boyle said. "Instead of being in a dome or something like that, taking those kind of reps. But (that's) instead of being outside and taking game-like reps and everything."
Boyle burst onto the scene as an eighth-grader in 2018, helping Roy-Hart to a 19-3 record and its first Section VI Class B title and trip to the state semifinals. Even on a team with All-Western New York selections Jake Bruning, Alex Xapsos, Charlie Bruning and Ben Schwab, Boyle stood out with his .411 batting average, 30 hits and 24 RBIs.
He was able to provide clutch plays in that run, including a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning of the sectional title game against Olean. Being the young guy of the bunch could have been a daunting task, but the older Rams made sure to bring him in with open arms.
"They basically treated me like a brother really. The entire team really took care of each other, made sure we were all good and everything," Boyle said. "Basically, we just treated each other like family and we knew we had something special, so it just made it even more better, instead of having fights and everything. We were a group that had fun with what we were doing, but we were able to lock in, do our business and destroy teams, and then have fun after."
Former R-H head coach Mike Tarnowski may be working down in Long Island now, but he has fond memories of coaching Boyle as an eighth- and ninth-grader. It was an easy call bringing up the middle schooler, even if he did have a loaded roster.
"I think it was pretty clear with the talent that he had. And his body, just as an eighth-grader, he didn't look like an eighth-grader," Tarnowski said of Boyle, who is now listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. " ... If you bring an eighth-grader up that's like 5-foot-3 or whatever, it's like 'OK, he could get intimidated.' But he was ready, man. He's been ready. He was competing against ages above him even before that."
Boyle made the varsity roster without even being able to see straight. Only after the coaching staff started to worry about some trouble tracking the ball in the field was it discovered that Boyle needed corrective lenses.
The 2019 season may have seen a dip in production at the plate (.357 average, 20 hits, 14 RBIs), but Boyle improved on the base paths and in the field. He swiped nine bases and Boyle posted a perfect fielding percentage, with 30 putouts and two assists.
"From eighth grade to freshman year he just got so much stronger," Tarnowski said. "He could barrel the ball up, you could see it and hear it. But when you get another year's worth of throwing and getting that power behind it, he was hitting seeds.
"One of my favorite things is he's an aggressive player. He'll dive for anything, he'll push a single into a double, a double into a triple. It's good to have those types of players."
Boyle has not been able to participate in a normal camp schedule during the summer of COVID-19, but he's made due, attending the Northeast Future Games in Pennsylvania during the first weekend of August. His focus is on improving his hitting, as well as working up to the highly coveted 90-mph mark when throwing.
Tarnowski raved about Boyle being a "grinder," noting that with his work ethic and talent, "the sky's the limit." He believes the rising junior's workman-like approach will take him far on his baseball journey.
Tarnowski will always look back to that bunt in the Class B title game as a moment that exemplifies the type of player and person Boyle is.
"He just gets it, he's got it. Good guy to have on the team man," Tarnowski said. "I'm proud to just say that I was able to coach him and I'm excited to see in the future what he's gonna be doing. ... I'm really excited to be somewhat a part of his journey and I can't wait to see what he can do at VCU and hopefully beyond."
