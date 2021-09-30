Roy-Hart's Kara Choate scores goals, but they don't illustrate her personality

MIDDLEPORT — Kara Choate makes her own kind of music. She sings her own song.
The Royalton-Hartland senior makes sweet music on the soccer pitch, serving as the sign of destruction for opposing defenses in the Niagara-Orleans League, and this season is no different.
Choate’s 22 goals lead the N-O League by 10, good for third in Western New York. She is second in Section VI with 3.14 goals per game, amassing her total in seven games as the Rams have started 6-0-1 to sit atop the league stands as they aim to win back-to-back league championships for the first time in school history.
But she is also determined not to be defined by the number of goals scored or even as a soccer player. In fact, there is not a singular aspect of life that completely represents Choate as a person. And despite her on-field success, Choate and Roy-Hart head coach Richard Jennings often converse about not allowing soccer statistics to be her defining trait.
“We have a word of the week and we use that to not only talk about soccer, but your personality trait and who you are toward your teammates,” Choate said. “Not everything is about soccer when you’re playing for your team. … If you win or lose, at the end of the day it’s just a soccer game and it leads you to better life skills.”
Before her time ends at Roy-Hart, Choate is chasing a variety of school firsts. She has scored 79 goals since beginning her career as an eighth-grader and is 7 behind Emma Lindke’s school record, set in 2015. Choate also has a desire to lead the Rams to the first sectional championship in school history, particularly after winning the N-O for the first time ever last season and falling in the Class B2 sectional semifinals in during the COVID-abbreviated season.
Of Roy-Hart’s 95 goals the last three seasons, Choate has 64. She’s had a hand in 28 of 31 goals this season. However, the more goals Choate accumulates, the more Jennings likes to reinforce the idea that she is more than a goal scorer, more than a soccer player. It becomes increasingly more crucial considering the pressure that comes with her performance being so closely tied with the team’s success.
“You’re not what the stat sheet says,” Jennings said. “Your value and your identity and purpose in life is found in so much more. We’ve had a lot of great conversations about that and she’s found strength in that. I think that’s where some of her willingness to keep fighting continues.”
It would be easy for Choate to develop an ego through individual accolades, but Jennings lauds her desire to continue to improve and rebound from any failures that arise. Her tenacity on the field and continued progression as a player has eliminated any me-first sentiments in her game.
“Every athlete has a moment or two where you get frustrated,” Jennings said. “But one of the things I love about her is she’s so teachable and she comes back and remembers that there’s things we’ve talked about through the years. It keeps her grounded, it keeps her focused.”
Being teachable is likely a good trait for someone who is prepared to embark on a career in education following graduation from Roy-Hart. Choate has already decided to attend Division II Roberts Wesleyan in the fall, where she will continue her soccer career and pursue a degree in childhood education.
Choate’s mother is a teacher and she would help grade papers as a kid, falling in love with the idea of someday having a classroom of her own. But even as she transitions into college life, Choate does not simply want to be known as a teacher or a soccer player. She wants more.
“I wanted to be recognized that I was a good soccer player, but I also really care about my degree and getting my education,” Choate said. “Being a soccer player doesn’t really define me.”
