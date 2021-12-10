BATAVIA — Joe Pawlak had not attended a basketball game at Notre Dame High School since graduating in 2008. The Royalton-Hartland head coach has annually taken his team to his old stomping grounds for a scrimmage, but never a game.
Returning to the school Friday for the Rams’ tilt with the Fighting Irish was an odd experience. Time aged familiar faces and renovations have altered the appearance of the tiny gym beloved by Notre Dame fans and hated by opponents. But some things never change.
Memories stirred of playing countless games on the Leprechaun-adorned court followed by glorious teenage shenanigans in a locker room that was often damp and smelled of mildew. And then there was the man at the end of the opposite bench — short in stature but always larger than life for Pawlak.
For the second and final time in his career, Pawlak matched wits with his former coach Mike Rapone, who announced his intent to retire following this season.
Notre Dame spoiled Roy-Hart’s season opener with a 71-44 win as Pawlak fell to 0-2 against Rapone — Section V’s all-time wins leader with 710. Still, he was happy for the chance to compete against a man who helped shape his basketball vision.
“I look at Coach Rapone as a second father,” Pawlak said. “Him and (Daemen coach Mike MacDonald) are why I love basketball. … He’s the reason I fell in love with basketball. I’d come in at 6 a.m., my brother would rebound for me and Coach would be here to open the doors.”
Pawlak attended Catholic elementary school growing up but was considering attending his hometown Albion to play soccer. But a brief moment of encouragement as a seventh-grader for the Notre Dame modified basketball team that ended with Rapone’s arm around Pawlak’s shoulder changed his mind for good.
The diminutive lefty helped Rapone win two of his 33 Genesee Region Athletic Association championships in 2007 and 2008 and developed aspirations to become a coach, beginning as a student at Medaille College under MacDonald, the current Daemen head coach.
Rapone has had a slew of former players coach at Notre Dame in a variety of capacities in his 42 years as varsity coach — including his son Mike, who will take over next season — but Pawlak is one on an extremely short list to be an opposing coach.
“I always thought Joe might be a coach,” Rapone said. “He always had that kind of leadership when he was playing and he’s done really well in a place that really doesn’t have a great tradition of basketball. I think Joe has really done a great job building a competitive program over there. I’m proud of what he’s done, but it is odd to see someone you’ve coached at the end of the other bench.”
Not only have Roy-Hart and Notre Dame scrimmaged each season since Pawlak was hired in the fall of 2014, but the two coaches converse frequently, especially during the season. Rapone is quick to congratulate Pawlak on a big win and watched intently online when the Rams made it to the Section VI Class B-3 championship game in the spring.
Friday’s game was initially slated to be hosted by Roy-Hart, but a deep mutual respect that has moved their relationship from player-coach to friends resulted in Pawlak relinquishing a coveted home game upon Rapone announcing his retirement. Rapone was glad to square off with Pawlak one last time, after winning the first round 47-41 in 2016.
“I’ve loved Joe since he came here,” Rapone said. “He was a great baseball player, too. He pitched some big games for me. Our relationship goes way back and it remains strong.”
Despite their bond, Pawlak and Rapone have significant coaching styles. As evidenced by a second-quarter technical foul Friday, Pawlak is fiery on the sidelines, while Rapone has a patented stare that expresses his feelings to players better than yelling ever could.
But Pawlak still pulls plenty of knowledge from his old coach. Even though Rapone is 44 wins behind East Hampton’s Ed Petrie for most in NYSPHSAA history, Pawlak cannot often recall him talking about winning. That was something he stressed to his players after Notre Dame’s 31-point second quarter spoiled their night.
“The biggest thing is how much he cares for his players and has fun with it,” Pawlak said. “... It’s a special connection (at Notre Dame). I want to win, but the biggest thing he has is his network. Not all of them are coaching, but are still around and still love Notre Dame basketball. I would like to think I have a network. My guys (at Roy-Hart) know I care about them.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.