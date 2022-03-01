The Roy-Hart and Grand Island girls basketball teams hit the end of the line Tuesday, falling big in Section VI semifinal games.
Roy-Hart, the No. 10 seed in Class B-2, made the semis after upsetting second-seeded Buffalo Arts in the quarters but ran into No. 3 Southwestern, 66-44, at Kenmore West.
The Rams (8-13) kept things close for a half, trailing 33-25 going into the locker room. But Southwestern (15-5) dominated the third, 21-7.
Freshman Kaitlin Mettler led the R-H effort with 13 points while senior Ava Owens added nine.
Fifth-seeded GI ran into a buzzsaw in top-seeded Iroquois in Class A-2, falling 74-29.
Star Molly Mescall scored a career-best 33 points for the victorious Chiefs (16-5) while Zoey Zienski put up 17.
Grand Island finishes the season at 8-14.
Wilson, North Tonawanda and Lewiston-Porter are the lone local girls programs still alive.
NT, No. 3 in Class A-1, takes on No. 2 Hamburg at 6 p.m. today at Hamburg.
Lew-Port, the top seed in B-1, plays No. 4 East Aurora at 7 p.m. at Ken West.
Wilson, No. 1 in C-1, plays No. 4 Falconer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jamestown Community College.
