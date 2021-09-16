SABATO: Canisius' Tyler Baker, Medina's Xander Payne vault to the top of GNN player of the race

The second week of the high school football season brought a little more clarity, but as league play kicks into gear this week, we will begin to flesh out who is for real and who are the pretenders.
Last week, Medina and Wilson notched shutout wins, while North Tonawanda secured Ben Bunker’s first win as head coach with an offense that matched expectations heading into the season.
Several players had breakout performances, although the Greater Niagara Newspaper player of the year race is still up for grabs, with no clear favorite emerging yet.
Stock rising
He had to wait a week to start the season, but Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker delivered on preseason expectations in a 59-0 win over Western New York Maritime. The Lockport resident did not throw a pass in the second half, but went 7 for 10 for 120 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Baker will get a chance to dazzle across the Pennsylvania border this week as the Crusaders face McKeesport at Edinboro University. The Tigers are 3-0 and have outscored opponents 79-27 thus far.
Medina’s Xander Payne is firmly in the hunt for player of the year honors with an offense that has powered the Mustangs to eight consecutive wins dating back to last season.
Payne is the beneficiary of excellent weapons, with six of his touchdown passes going to four different receivers. Yet, Payne has proved to be the ideal point man for the high-powered offense and has yet to throw an interception, while completing 68% of his 38 pass attempts.
Opportunity knocks
Dennis Johnson was held to 67 yards from scrimmage in North Tonawanda’s season-opening loss to Class AA contender Clarence, but he bounced back to form in a come-from-behind win over Kenmore East last week.
Johnson took three of his six carries to the house against the Bulldogs and ran for 106 yards while also catching five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Now that the Lumberjacks are in the midst of their Class A North schedule until the T-NT game in the season finale, Johnson could prove to be one of the top game-changers in the league.
Luke Atlas did a little bit of everything in Wilson’s 20-0 win over Cleveland Hill and he will be needed again if the Lakemen are to stay unbeaten in a tough non-league road game against Albion. The Golden Eagles have a stingy pass defense that has recorded seven interceptions and six sacks in two games, so Atlas’ contributions on the ground are vital.
The senior ran for 73 yards on 11 attempts, while also catching a 28-yard touchdown pass. He also made four tackles and had an interception on defense. Wilson does not call upon Atlas to be a workhorse, but he has racked up 5.9 yards on his 22 attempts, taking pressure off quarterback Tyler Yousett.
