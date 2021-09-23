Sabato: Quarterbacks dominate early GNN player of the year rankings

Three weeks into the high school football season and quarterbacks are running the show.
Save for a few exceptions — Jamestown’s Jaylen Butera and Lancaster’s Micah Harry to name a couple — many of the top performers in Western New York have been quarterbacks thus far. That trend is reflected in the race for the Greater Niagara Newspapers player of the year.
We are far from the end of the season and there is plenty of time to shake up the rankings, but the first set of rankings for player of the year features five quarterbacks:
• Tyler Baker, Sr., Canisius: Baker may not be allowed back in Pennsylvania after the offensive assault delivered in a 35-14 win over McKeesport last week. The Lockport resident went 22 of 31 for 406 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. In two games, Baker has thrown for 529 yards on 69% completions and 18.2 yards per completion. Baker’s biggest challenge may be being allowed to play an entire game in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. He didn’t throw a pass in the second half of the opener against WNY Maritime and the Crusaders are heavy favorites against rival St. Joe's this week.
• Xander Payne, Sr., Medina: Payne threw his first interception of the season against Lackawanna last week, but the Mustangs still won and he threw three touchdown passes for the third consecutive game. Payne’s nine touchdown passes are tied for third in Section VI and his 566 yards are sixth. Medina has found its rushing game in recent weeks, but Payne’s arm is still the go-to option for the offense. He will get his first stiff test of the season this week against an unbeaten Akron squad.
• Justin Horvath, Sr., Grand Island: The Vikings have no qualms about throwing the ball and Horvath is the reason why. He ranks third in Section VI with 702 yards through the air and has tossed six touchdowns, compared to one interception. Horvath and Grand Island are also dangerous due to a willingness to spread the ball around. Receivers Tyler Figliola, Mike Coburn and Jackson Jones all have at least one 100-yard game this season, making it difficult to hone in on one player.
• Jason Green, Jr., Lockport: Green made a rapid ascent in the standings after last week’s torrid performance in a 52-6 win over North Tonawanda. The junior did not miss on any of his eight pass attempts and five went for touchdowns. His 235 yards vaulted him into fifth in Section VI after throwing for 361 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the first two weeks. His outing against the Lumberjacks was the Green many expected to see coming into the season.
• Carson Marcus, Sr., Starpoint: Marcus is the beneficiary of a Starpoint offense that loves to throw the ball and he has delivered in each of the team’s first two games. He has racked up 504 yards on 67.9% completions, while throwing for nine touchdowns, including five in a 39-6 romp of Kenmore East. Weapons Evan Dean and Evan Floss make life easier in the passing game and Marcus should put up big numbers throughout the season.
• In the mix: WR Evan Dean (Starpoint), LB Xavior Fitzgibbon (Wilson), QB Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), RB Joey Kusmierski (Niagara Falls), WR Jarin Rhim (Medina), TE Logan Wendt (Lockport).
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
