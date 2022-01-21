SABATO'S 3 STARS: Newfane earns top star with 8th-straight Niagara-Orleans League wrestling title

Few athletic programs in Western New York have an entire league in a death grip quite like Newfane wrestling. The Panthers have simply had no peers in the Niagara-Orleans League for nearly a decade and it doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.
With the NYSPHSAA Division II dual tournament a little more than a week away, Newfane secured its eighth consecutive N-O League dual championship with a 59-9 win over the combined Barker/Royalton-Hartland team Wednesday. The Panthers have not lost an N-O dual meet in those eight seasons.
Winning eight consecutive league championships is more than enough to earn the top star of the week, but the latest win was their 40th in a row, with the last loss coming to Roy-Hart on Jan. 9, 2013.
Newfane has put up an average of 55.4 points in league duals this season and recorded 24 pins in five duals, to go along with five major decisions and two technical falls.
Outside of the league, the Panthers are 16-2 overall this season and have wins over four other league leaders. They are 2-1 against ECIC II leader Starpoint, while also holding a win over Monsignor Martin Athletic Association leader St. Francis. They have also beaten Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association No. 1 Falconer (in the sectional finals) and have a win against Pioneer, which is on top of ECIC III.
Five underclassmen have double-digit wins this season, including Aidan Gillings, who is still unblemished at 26-0. With plenty of firepower left in the chamber, Newfane should continue its reign over the N-O League again next year.
2. Gage LaPlante, Starpoint wrestling
LaPlante continued a winning streak and ended someone else’s to earn the No. 2 spot this week. LaPlante captured the 145-pound championship at the Lockport Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 15 and ended a winning streak by Spencerport’s Dominic Vinci that dated back to the final match of the 2020 state tournament.
LaPlante scored a 10-7 decision in the final to end Vinci’s 20-match winning streak. Vinci was the Section V 138-pound champion last season and had not lost since the 120-pound sixth-place match at the 2020 state tournament. LaPlante also pinned Williamsville South’s Bradley Evelt in a dual on Wednesday to run his season record to 26-0.
The sophomore was the Section VI 132-pound runner-up last season and won the 99-pound sectional championship as an eighth-grader after finishing second there as a seventh-grader in 2019. He is now 116-19 in his varsity wrestling career.
The Spartans can close out an unbeaten ECIC II slate with a win over Iroquois on Wednesday.
3. Wilson girls basketball
The numbers aren’t even surprising anymore. Wilson is almost halfway to a fourth consecutive Niagara-Orleans League championship and a 12th in 14 seasons.
The Lakewomen locked up Newfane in a 49-15 win on Wednesday to become the lone unbeaten team remaining in N-O play, winning their 42nd consecutive league contest in the process.
There won’t be many run-and-gun games with Wilson involved, but its defensive numbers are staggering. The Lakewomen evaded a potential upset from Albion in overtime on Jan. 13, and that was just the third time this season they allowed more than 40 points. They got back to form against Newfane, holding an opponent under 20 points for the fourth time this year.
Wilson is surrendering 27.8 points per game this season, the lowest since Brian Baker took over as head coach in 2008-2009. Under Baker, the lone season the Lakewomen have allowed less than 30 points per game came in 2014, when they gave up 28.4.
Through the first 11 games, Wilson is averaging 14.3 steals per game and three players — Rian Faery, Bella Lemke and Maddie Miller — are averaging more than 2.5 per game. Because so many possessions end in a turnover, the Lakewomen are pulling down more offensive rebounds (19) than defensive rebounds (17.7).
Honor roll
• Aiden Petrie scored 28 points and hauled in 17 rebounds while Jamel Johnson, Jr. flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as Roy-Hart handed Medina a 56-40 loss on Thursday. It was Medina’s first N-O loss of the season and snapped a 12-game league winning streak.
• Niagara Wheatfield’s T.J. Robinson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 59-46 win over Kenmore West on Jan. 15. The Falcons are 8-0 in the Niagara Frontier League.
• Rod Brown and Dominic McKenzie helped Niagara Falls end a two-game skid with a 74-47 win over Lockport on Thursday. Brown had 22 points and five assists, while McKenzie had 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
• Anthony Bowman posted a pair of double-doubles as Medina split a pair of N-O games this week. Bowman had 20 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a loss to Roy-Hart on Thursday, while also putting up 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 47-37 win over Newfane on Jan. 14.
• Brianna Barr-Buday had 13 points and 18 rebounds as Nichols topped Sacred Heart 43-26 on Jan. 14. The Grand Island native 14.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Vikings.
• North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in a 63-28 win over CSAT on Jan. 14. The Lady Jacks are still unbeaten this season and have a big showdown with fellow NFL unbeaten Lewiston-Porter at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
• Lew-Port's Sophie Auer and Tessa Schuey both notched 20-point outings in a 67-27 win over Grand Island on Jan. 14. Auer had 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, while Schuey added 20 points, six rebounds, four rebounds and three steals.
• Iyanna King scored 22 points and had two steals in Lockport’s 53-38 win over Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
• Robert Wegrzyn tallied three multi-point games as Niagara Wheatfield earned two wins and a tie on the ice. The sophomore had three goals and six assists in those contests, including a four-point game in a 6-2 win over Hamburg on Jan. 16. Wegrzyn now has 18 points this season as the Falcons have gone 5-0-1 in the New Year.
Check out our prep sports coverage this week:
- Swimming: Lew-Port's Jacob Lauzonis turns distaste for swimming into impassioned obsession
- Basketball: Bella Lemke's unselfish play has Wilson atop the Niagara-Orleans League standings
- Basketball: After sitting out last season, North Tonawanda's Jake Kish emerges as premier scorer
- Swimming: Niagara Wheatfield's Paul Wissel shines in primetime moments
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.