Niagara Frontier League? Super League? Niagara Falls has been in a league of its own.
With a 38-12 win over previously unbeaten Niagara Wheatfield on Friday, the Wolverines captured their third consecutive league wrestling championship and won their 25th consecutive league dual in the process.
Niagara Falls finished the NFL dual schedule 7-0 and won by an average of 45.1 points. The Wolverines only had one pin against the perennially powerful Falcons — from Thomas Crumpler at 102 pounds — but picked up bonus points in four other matches, including a technical fall by Max Hill at 189 pounds. The lone bonus points surrendered came on a forfeit at 138.
Bonus points have favored Niagara Falls throughout the season, picking up extra points in 42 matches this season. Thirty-four of those wins came by fall, including eight in a 60-9 win over North Tonawanda on Wednesday. Conversely, opponents were only able to secure seven wins with bonus points this season.
Amarfio Reynolds Jr. (19-1) has been red-hot since the New Year and has not lost since a 3-0 decision to Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch in the 126-pound finals of the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament on Dec. 18. Reynolds has rattled off nine consecutive wins, with four coming by fall.
Jaden Crumpler (18-2) has also won nine of his last 10 matches — four by fall — with the lone loss coming to Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski in the Section VI Division I dual tournament on Jan. 8.
Niagara Falls went 10-0 in the Niagara Frontier/Niagara-Orleans Super League last season and went 7-0 in the NFL in 2020. Its last league loss came to Grand Island on Jan. 16., 2019.
2. Tessa Schuey, Lewiston-Porter girls basketball
One of the best point guards in Western New York, Schuey put her full skill set on display in three games over the last week. The senior averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and four assists in three wins to put Lew-Port on top of the Niagara Frontier League standings.
Schuey followed a 26-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist, 5-steal game against Lockport on Tuesday with a season-high 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 69-49 win over previously unbeaten North Tonawanda on Thursday.
Falling behind early against the Lumberjacks, Schuey not only took on the scoring load with 20 first-half points, but she controlled the tempo of the game. She pushed the ball up the court when the Lancers had favorable numbers and slowed the game when it became just a bit too hectic.
It was also a hot-shooting week for Schuey, who hit six 3-pointers against North Tonawanda and nine in three games after having 12 in the previous eight games.
Schuey now leads the NFL in points (201) and assists (66) per game, while ranking second with 21 3-pointers and fourth in steals (44).
3. Starpoint hockey
After winning four consecutive games, including three one-goal games in the last week, Starpoint is in first place in ECIC II. The Spartans 3-2 wins over Iroquois/Alden and Hamburg, followed by a 4-3 win over Williamsville East on Thursday to pull a half-game ahead of the Flames in the standings.
Justin Bull and Owen Kiesman both recorded six points during the stretch, with Kiesman notching two goals and four assists. Bull had four goals and two assists, including a hat trick against Hamburg on Wednesday and the game-winning goal with 8 minutes to play against Williamsville East.
The Spartans are now 10-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. They have won seven of their last eight games since starting the season 3-3. Half of the team’s games have been decided by one goal, with Starpoint winning five.
Honor roll
• Starpoint scored two ECIC wrestling championships in less than a week. The Spartans had 10 semifinalists to win the ECIC Championships on Jan. 22. They amassed 217.5 points, besting second-place Lancaster by nearly 30, as Griffin LaPlante was the team’s lone individual champion. Starpoint also recorded a 49-15 dual win over Iroquois on Wednesday to finish 6-0 and capture the ECIC II championship.
• Dominic McKenzie and Davon Wade both recorded two double-doubles as Niagara Falls boys basketball went 2-1 in three games this week. McKenzie saw a string of five-straight end in limited minutes of a 47-point win over Grand Island on Thursday, but he recorded 26 points and 22 rebounds in a 63-62 loss to East on Jan. 22 and added 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-38 win over Kenmore West. Wade had 14 points and 12 boards against East and a career-high 22 points and 13 caroms against Kenmore West.
• Bobby Beilein’s run of five consecutive 20-point games came to an end in a 49-47 win to Williamsville South on Friday, but he still had three such games as Lew-Port went 2-2 over the last week. Beilein had 31 points in a win over Lockport on Monday and 22 in a loss to Niagara Wheatfield on Thursday. Beilein is averaging 24 points and 4.6 3-pointers per game in his last five outings.
• Aiden Petrie and Jamel Johnson Jr. guided Royalton-Hartland to a 2-1 record and first place in the Niagara-Orleans League boys hoops standings. Petrie averaged 20 points per game, including 32 in a 66-53 win over Albion on Tuesday. Johnson averaged 17.3 points per game and had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in a 76-54 loss to Allegany-Limestone on Jan. 22.
• Sophie Auer had another superb all-around week for Lew-Port girls hoops. In three wins, Auer averaged 16.7 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game. The junior had one double-double in the first eight games, but posted three in a row over the last week.
• Rylee VanNostrand posted back-to-back 20-point games for Medina. The junior scored 22 of the Mustangs' 30 points in a 64-30 loss to Wilson on Monday and followed with 26 points in a 50-46 win over Barker on Thursday, the team’s first win since Feb. 25, 2020.
• No team had a cure for Liam Snyder this week. The Grand Island fed hockey senior had nine points in three games over the last week, including four goals and two assists in a 10-2 win over Lew-Port on Monday. Snyder had seven goals during the stretch and ranks fifth in Western New York in goals (15) and points (26).
• Eddie Lynch had eight points in three games for Lew-Port. Lynch had two goals and three assists in an 8-8 tie with Kenmore West on Jan. 22 and two goals and an assist in a 4-4 tie with Kenmore East on Friday. Lynch ranks in the top 10 in Section VI in goals (12) and points (24).
• After starting the season 2-2-1, the Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team has won 10 of its last 11 games. Izzy Bourgeault recorded the game-winning goal in overtime to beat Niagara County 3-2 on Tuesday, while Carolyn Bourgeault had 30 saves in a 2-1 win over Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park on Thursday. K/GI finished 0.5 points behind Williamsville for first place in the standings as sectionals begin Tuesday.
• After tying with Medina for the Niagara-Orleans League regular season title, Roy-Hart boys swimming racked up 402 points to win the league championship meet on Monday. Andrew Ossont was the team’s lone champion, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.27 seconds.
• Roy-Hart’s Mandy Hill set league records in the 50 freestyle (24.72) and the 100 freestyle (53.91) while also competing on the winning 400 freestyle relay at the girls N-O championship meet on Wednesday.
