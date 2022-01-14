SABATO'S 3 STARS: Niagara Wheatfield's grind-it-out win earns GNN top star of the week

Games matter, wins matter and big performances matter.
We are in the heart of the high school winter sports schedule and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of everything happening right now. That’s why Greater Niagara Newspapers came up with a plan to shine a little brighter spotlight on deserving local prep sports teams and athletes.
Throughout the remainder of the year, we will post our three stars of the week each Friday, while also highlighting some of the top performances of the previous week. Players and teams are eligible to be among the three stars and will be highlighted for things like marquee wins, strong stretches and standout performances.
Let’s turn up the spotlight:
3. Jensen McGhee, Newfane girls basketball: McGhee is having a breakout season for the Panthers, who are 3-0 in the Niagara-Orleans League and currently riding a four-game winning streak. The senior tallied two 20-point performances in three wins over the last week, including 21 points, 22 rebounds, four steals and three blocks against Royalton-Hartland on Jan. 7 and a career-best 25 points against Olmsted on Monday. McGhee is averaging 14.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game this season. She is posting career-highs across the board after notching six points and 2.3 rebounds per game a year ago. The 5-foot-8 forward has Newfane back in the hunt early in the N-O slate, with a big matchup at rival Wilson scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams enter the game unbeaten in league play.
2. Newfane wrestling: Cementing their status as one of the elite programs — large or small — in Western New York, the Panthers solidified their place near the top of the heap by winning the Section VI Division II dual championship on Jan. 8, advancing to the NYSPHSAA tournament. Newfane defeated three-time defending champion Falconer 43-24 for its first dual sectional title. Needing a pair of pins to clinch the win, seniors Simon Lingle and Charles Larose notched back-to-back falls at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively. The Panthers are not only among the top teams in the area, but also one of the most versatile. Multiple wrestlers bumped up in weight for the dual, as seventh-grader Brayden Kellison-Neglia, freshman Aidan Gillings and Lingle each scored pins at heavier weights. Newfane is now 16-1 in duals this season, with the lone loss coming to Niagara Falls, the top-seeded large school. The Wolverines are also the only team to beat Newfane in a traditional tournament, with a win in the Akron Holiday Tournament, but the Panthers own a win over Niagara Falls in the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament. The Panthers are primed for yet another Niagara-Orleans League championship, as well as a Class C sectional title.
1. Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball: Unseating Newfane for the top spot was difficult, but after being dominated by Niagara Falls for more than two decades, the Falcons finally notched a 54-42 win on Tuesday. Niagara Wheatfield had not beaten the Wolverines since Niagara Falls consolidated high schools in 2000. The Falcons proved they have the ability to win games in multiple ways, which bodes well for any potential postseason run. They came into the game averaging 68.4 points per game but appeared more than comfortable playing a plodding, physical style against the Wolverines. More importantly, Niagara Wheatfield proved it could win a low-scoring game after going 5-20 when scoring fewer than 60 points dating back to 2018-2019. T.J. Robinson is averaging 23.8 points per game and has hit 32 3-pointers while Xander Fletcher is averaging 17 points per game, but both were held under their season averages and NW still found a way to win by double-digits. The Falcons still have a pair of games against Kenmore West and Lewiston-Porter, as well as return games against Lockport and Niagara Falls, on the slate, but they are in the driver’s seat for the first Niagara Frontier League title in program history.
Honor roll:
• North Tonawanda’s Jake Kish had a pair of 20-point outings, as the Lumberjacks split games against Lewiston-Porter and Grand Island. Kish had 24 points and five 3-pointers in a 59-53 loss to the Lancers on Jan. 7, followed by 22 points in a 69-53 win over the Vikings on Tuesday.
• Wilson’s Bella Lemke continued her stellar senior campaign, posting 18 points per game in three wins during the last week. Lemke put in 21 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 58-27 win over Akron on Monday and added 15 points in a 50-43 overtime win over Albion on Thursday
• Lew-Port’s double-double machine added two more to his resume, as Logan Eoute had a pair of strong performances this week. Eoute had 22 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a win against North Tonawanda on Jan. 7 while also adding 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 57-27 win over Ken East on Tuesday. The senior has six double-doubles this year.
• Eddie Kwarciak piled up five points as Grand Island split a pair of hockey games this week. The junior had a goal and two assists in a 7-0 win against Starpoint on Jan. 7 and followed it up with a two-goal night in a 6-3 loss to Williamsville South on Monday. Kwarciak is sixth in Western New York with 19 points this season.
• Drew Idzik and Gavin Cerrillo had three points apiece as Niagara Wheatfield earned a pair of wins to vault into first place in the Niagara Frontier League. Idzik had a goal and an assist, while Cerrillo had a goal in a 4-3 win over Kenmore West on Jan. 8, while Idzik tallied another goal and Cerrillo posted a pair in a 7-1 win over North Tonawanda on Wednesday
• The Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey program went to Plattsburgh and won the 2022 North Country Shootout tournament last weekend, outscoring its opponents 11-4 over two games. Ken/GI sits atop the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation and had won 10 straight games before falling to Williamsville on Tuesday.
• Dominic McKenzie continued his strong start to the season as Niagara Falls went 2-1 over the last week. McKenzie average 19 points and eight rebounds, which included a 16-point, 13-rebound effort in a 53-46 win over CSAT on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-5 junior also tallied 26 points, six steals and five rebounds in an 81-49 win over Kenmore East on Friday.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
