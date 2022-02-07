Sabato's 3 Stars: Starpoint's dominant VI wrestling performance was spectacular

How does a team follow a state semifinal berth? With the school’s first sectional championship in 15 years.
A week after reaching the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA dual semifinals, Starpoint wrestling won its first Section VI Class A title since 2006 in an absolutely dominant performance to earn top star of the week.
The Spartans saw all 13 wrestlers who competed place in the top-four to advance to the Division I state qualifier, the only large school to accomplish such a feat this season.
Five wrestlers — Christopher Uptegrove (126), Griffin LaPlante (132), Gage LaPlante (145), Keith Coleman (152) and Matt Caldwell (215) — won individual championships to top second-place Niagara Wheatfield by 61.5 points.
Starpoint hosts the Section VI Division I overall sectional meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
2. Niagara Falls wrestling
The Wolverines won’t be sending every wrestler to the state qualifiers, but they came close.
Niagara Falls rolled to an 84.5-point win at the Class AA sectional tournament, crowning four champions, placing eight in the finals and sending 12 to the Division I state qualifier.
The Wolverines were so good they had two wrestlers reach the finals in the same weight class, as Mike Syposs beat Jesiere Carter for the 160-pound title.
Jaden Crumpler (118) and Amarfio Reynolds (126) defended their section titles, while freshman Eian Peterson (102) won his first championship.
It was the third consecutive sectional title for Niagara Falls.
3. Brian Bielec, Grand Island wrestling
Wins come easily at this point for Bielec. The Grand Island senior captured his fourth Class A sectional championship — he won the overall sectional championship last season with class meets canceled — and broke the school record for career wins.
Bielec pinned Starpoint’s George Thompson 9 seconds into the 172-pound final to set the all-time Viking record with his 190th win — previously held by Adam Daghastani — and scored a 10-1 major decision over Landon Grainy in the finals.
The two-time overall sectional champion is now 40-0 on the season and has won 47 consecutive matches dating back to last season. Bielec’s 31 wins by fall is tied for fourth in the state and only Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson (33) has more in Section VI this season.
Honor roll
• Niagara Wheatfield’s Collin Coughenour won the Class A 138-pound championship in a 2-1 decision over teammate Te’Shaun Mathews. It was Coughenhour’s fourth consecutive Class A championship.
• Aidan Gillings — three pins in three 132-pound matches — and Simon Lingle won Class C/D championships as Newfane placed third and sent eight wrestlers to the Division II state qualifier.
• Lockport won the Niagara Frontier League boys swimming title for the eighth time in nine years by winning the league meet on Jan. 29. The Lions also went unbeaten in the NFL dual slate. Aidan Morgan (100-yard freestyle) and Drew Kauffman (100 backstroke) won individual titles, while the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams both won.
• Lewiston-Porter’s Jacob Lauzonis broke his own NFL record by racing to a time of 57.79 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke at the league meet. Lauzonis also won the 100 butterfly in 54.77 seconds.
• Niagara Wheatfield’s Paul Wissel broke his 50 freestyle record at the NFL meet, winning in a time of 22.12 seconds.
• Niagara Falls has now won six boys basketball games in a row, including three in as many days. The Wolverines scored a season-high 94 points to beat Nichols by 24 on Saturday, followed by a 48-41 win over Lew-Port on Sunday and a 70-46 victory Monday over Grand Island.
• Xander Fletcher had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Niagara Wheatfield’s 59-54 win over Iroquois on Saturday.
• Newfane’s sophomore trio of Landon Braman, Nate Snow and Ben Dickinson combined for 31 points to upend the Niagara-Orleans League’s top team on Feb. 1. The Panthers beat Roy-Hart 54-48 as Braman had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, Snow had 10 points and Dickinson had seven points, 18 rebounds and three steals.
• Jamel Johnson, Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Roy-Hart beat Barker 65-37 on Saturday. Johnson also had 17 points and 18 rebounds in a loss to Newfane on Feb. 1. He now has seven double-doubles this season.
• Wilson’s Bella Lemke had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six steals in a 54-9 win over Barker on Wednesday.
• Lew-Port’s Tessa Schuey had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 58-22 win over Niagara Wheatfield on Saturday.
• Niagara Falls’ Jhonnea Harris had 10 points, 21 rebounds and three steals in a 69-27 loss to North Tonawanda on Feb. 1.
• Justin Bull recorded his second hat trick in two weeks as Starpoint defeated Amherst 4-2 on Saturday. Bull posted six goals and two assists in three Spartan wins over the last week as they extended their winning streak to eight. Owen Kiesman also added seven assists in the last three games.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
