Sabato's Stars: Roy-Hart takes top star for putting hoops second

In one of the biggest games in Royalton-Hartland history, basketball came second.
Sports are too often treated as the predominant aspect of life, with coaches unwilling to yield their time and treat information like the most highly classified CIA documents. But on two occasions, the Rams put basketball in the backseat while attempting to clinch their first Niagara-Orleans League boys basketball championship in 26 years on Feb. 15.
Moments before taking the court to face rival Medina, Roy-Hart welcomed 4-year-old Jack Waterman into their locker room. They showered Waterman — who is battling kidney cancer — with signed basketballs and jerseys. Coach Joe Pawlak nor his players knew Waterman, but it didn’t matter. Their time was no more valuable than Waterman’s.
If that wasn’t enough, Roy-Hart paused its halftime routine to take a photo with Waterman, even while trailing by four points. It was unknown if the Watermans would stay the entire game and they were more important than the scoreboard.
The kindness and self-awareness shown by the Rams is more than enough to earn the top star of the week. However, Roy-Hart also went on to beat Medina by 18 points to clinch a share of the league title and then won it outright for the first time since 1996 with a win over Albion on Friday.
With a league title in hand, the Rams enter sectionals as the top seed in Class B-2 and await the winner of Medina and Southwestern at noon on Saturday. They are led by a pair of versatile forwards and a sharpshooting guard.
Jamel Johnson, Jr. — who scored a career-high 34 points against the Mustangs — is averaging 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists, while senior Aiden Petrie is posting 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. On the perimeter, Vinny Buscarino is averaging 13.4 points, with a team-high 40 3-pointers.
It’s been a long time since Roy-Hart won a sectional championship and its selflessness gives fans an easy team to root for.
2. Meghan Edwards, Lewiston-Porter wrestling: Edwards brought home a state wrestling championship for Lew-Port. She captured the 138-pound title at the third New York State Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships and it should only be a matter of time before the sport is sanctioned by the state.
More than 30 states have wrestling as a state-approved sport and New York is not one of them. More than 50 competed at the makeshift state meet on Saturday at Chautauqua Lake, with 19 Section VI wrestlers placing and with Edwards being one of three to win championships.
Edwards’ sister Gwyneth also placed third at 145 pounds. Lockport’s Maleah McKinney-Updegraph was second at 110, while North Tonawanda’s Brenna McCarley was third (102), Emily Barcik was fourth (132) and Hannah McCarley was fifth (110).
3. Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball: How do you top the first Niagara Frontier League title in program history? By running the table in the league schedule.
Niagara Falls has its share of unbeaten NFL seasons — nine since 2007 — but Niagara Wheatfield became the only other team to run through the league slate without a loss since LaSalle in 1988.
The Falcons proved to be the class of the NFL, capping the regular season with a 58-35 win over Lew-Port on Thursday. They also got better as the season progressed. After winning four of the first eight league games by double-digits, Niagara Wheatfield won seven of the last eight by 10 points or more.
In total, the Falcons won their last eight NFL games by an average of 17.3 points and outscored opponents by 252 points over 16 games.
Niagara Wheatfield secured the top seed in Class A-1 and will get one more game against an NFL opponent. It hosts the winner of Wednesday’s Lockport-Kenmore West winner at noon on Saturday.
